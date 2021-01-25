Corona updates : Incidence rate increases in Bonn

In Bonn, the incidence rate has gone up again. Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Bonn/Region The government has tightened border controls and entry rules. Vaccination of people over 80 living at home will begin in NRW on 8 February. In Bonn, the incidence rate has gone up again. Here are some entries from the GA live blog.

There are currently huge differences in the number of Covid infections between the federal states. The highest incidence rates are currently in Thuringia and Saxony, while Bremen has the lowest. Meanwhile, more and more people in Germany are being vaccinated against coronavirus. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports more than 2 million infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be much higher, as many infections are undetected. The total number of people who have died from or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 has risen to over 46,000.

Incidence rate in Germany is 111.2

The German health authorities have reported 6,729 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 217 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours.

The seven-day incidence rate was 111.2 on Monday morning, according to the RKI. Its previous peak had been reached on 22 December with 197.6. Since then, the figure had been fluctuating and had been dropping again for a few days.

The nationwide seven-day reproduction rate on Sunday evening was 1.01 (previous day also 1.01), according to the RKI. This means that 100 infected people pass the virus on to 101 others. The figure represents the number of infections 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the incidence of infection is decreasing.

Federal government tightens border controls and entry rules

On Sunday testing before entry into Germany was made mandatory for a total of almost 30 countries with particularly high infection rates or particularly dangerous virus variants. These high-risk areas include neighbouring Czech Republic, holiday destinations Portugal, Spain and Egypt, as well as the USA. According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, systematic checks of the tests are carried out at airports and seaports. Random checks are also carried out on entrants in border areas with neighbouring EU countries and Switzerland.

Cologne: no further corona deaths reported

According to official reports, in the city of Cologne there are a total of 29,726 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday (previous day: 29,591). The incidence rate in Cologne is currently 92.4 and the reproduction rate is 0.98. There are currently 226 people in hospital quarantine, 76 of these are in intensive care. According to the city, the health authorities have not reported any further deaths from coronavirus. So far, 409 people from Cologne who tested positive for Covid-19 have died. Currently, 1,451 people in Cologne are infected.

Vaccination appointments from Monday

People aged over 80 and living at home in North Rhine-Westphalia can make an appointment at a vaccination centre from Monday. Vaccination will then take place in the 53 centres from 8 February. North Rhine-Westphalia's Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) has called upon the population group of about 1.2 million people to be vaccinated. The injections are voluntary and free of charge.

The Ministry has recommended booking the appointment online at www.116117.de. This will be possible from 8.00 a.m. on the start day. Appointments can also be made by telephone; lines are open from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm. All calls will be handled in a virtual call centre. Over 1200 employees are available to make appointments.

Incidence rate in Bonn increases

On Sunday, 24 January, the city of Bonn reported an incidence rate of 89.39. On Friday, the figure was still 85.15. A total of 123 people have died in connection with coronavirus. 957 Bonn residents are currently in quarantine.