Corona in Bonn : Incidence rate no longer affects Corona regulations

The 7-day incidence rate is no longer the sole decisive factor in determining the Corona regulations. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn In mid-September, the 7-day incidence rate in Bonn was still over 150, and now it is approaching 35. But even if this figure remains below 35 for a longer period of time, the corona protection measures currently in place will not change.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Thursday, the incidence rate in Bonn was 37.8, approaching the previous magic limit of 35. If the rate remains below 35 for five days, most of the corona protection regulations would normally have become obsolete. But now the incidence rate is no longer the only decisive factor. “An incidence rate below 35 will not lead to any changes in the regulations, as it no longer exists,” explained Marc Hoffmann, deputy spokesman for the city.

Since 15 September, evaluation of the situation with regards to infections has been based on three key indicators, newly provided for in the federal law: The 7-day incidence rate of new infections, the 7-day hospitalisation incidence rate and the availability of intensive care beds. "Therefore, the rate of 35 for the 7-day incidence of new infections, which had previously been used as the limit for applying certain measures, was removed from the Corona Protection Ordinance," Hoffmann explains.

3G rule: The state’s protection order, in force from this Friday, which is almost identical to the order in force up until then, requires people to be fully vaccinated, recovered or tested to enter almost all public spaces, meaning that the so-called 3G rule applies. This excludes all shops, museums, libraries, zoological gardens, court hearings as well as medical care such as vaccination services and blood donation appointments. The city authorities point out that regular testing at schools will be dropped during the autumn holiday. Therefore, students - unless vaccinated or recovered - will need a negative test for all 3G events taking place during the holidays. The rapid tests will no longer be free of charge from Monday, 11 October. However, they remain free for children and under 18s.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Masks: In many places in NRW, including Bonn, mask wearing remains compulsory. A medical mask (surgical or FFP2) must be worn, especially in buses and trains, trains and taxis. Clubs, discos and private dance events are excluded.

Eating out: Normality is slowly returning to restaurants. The same number of tables and chairs may be occupied as before the pandemic. However, only guests who can show proof of 3G may be served indoors. Restaurateur Rolf Hiller from the Sudhaus restaurant at Friedensplatz does not think that this will change in the medium term. “On the contrary, should the numbers go up again, there will probably be a 2G rule, i.e. without proof of a negative test,” Hiller is convinced.

Buses and trains: Lea Hoffmann from the SWB press office explains that surgical or FFP2 masks must still be worn on buses and trains as well as at enclosed stopping points such as in underground stations. Masks are no longer required at outdoor bus stops. The additional buses used during the pandemic to help balance out the volume of passengers at busy times, such as school journeys, will continue to run for the time being, Hoffmann said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Cinemas: Cinema-goers in Bonn can enjoy the film without wearing a mask whilst seated. Admission will only be granted with proof of 3G. Dieter Hertel (Rex/Filmbühne) still wants to play it safe when it comes to the row seating and is keeping one seat free on each side. “If you come in pairs or as a group, you can of course sit together,” he says.

((Original text: Lisa Inhoffen, Translation: Caroline Kusch) )