COVID update : Incidence rate rises sharply in Bonn

Bonn The seven-day incidence in Germany continues to rise steadily. In Bonn, the incidence rate rose sharply on Sunday. Health ministers meet today to discuss COVID vaccines for youth. These are some of the latest developments from the GA live blog on coronavirus.

In Bonn, the seven-day incidence has risen sharply. As the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center for Health reports on its website, the incidence value on Sunday was at 36.1. On Saturday, it was 30.3. A total of 26 people have been newly infected with the coronavirus since yesterday. In all, 180 people in Bonn are currently considered infected.

In the Rhine-Sieg district, meanwhile, the incidence is 15.8. Since yesterday, there have been 29 new infections. This means that a total of 180 people are considered to be infected with COVID also in the Rhein-Sieg district.

Nationwide incidence reaches 17.8 on Monday

According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute Monday morning, the seven-day incidence was 17.8 - up from 17.5 the previous day and 4.9 which was the recent low on July 6. Health departments in Germany reported 847 new Corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago, there had been 958 infections.

Health ministers discuss vaccinations for adolescents

The health ministers of the federal states meet on Monday and one of their topics will be vaccinations for adolescents. According to a proposal by the Federal Ministry of Health for the afternoon video session, COVID vaccinations should be made available to all 12- to 17-year-olds in all German states. That's according to a draft resolution.

The European Medicines Agency EMA had approved Biontech/Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 and older in May, followed a few days ago by approval for Moderna. For Germany, however, the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko) has so far recommended the vaccination only for children and adolescents with certain pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or obesity, who have an increased risk of a severe course of the disease, despite fierce political pressure.

