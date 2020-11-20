Update on coronavirus situation : Incidence value in Bonn has increased slightly

Since February 28, 2020, a total of 3,609 people have tested positive for the coronavirus Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Bonn Intensive care units across Germany have seen a slight rise in patients due to Covid-19. In Bonn, there are currently 587 cases of coronavirus. Here are the latest statistics.

The City of Bonn has released the latest statistics on coronavirus: Since February 28, 2020, a total of 3,609 people have tested positive for the coronavirus (as of Friday, November 20, 2020). According to the city, 22 people have died in connection with Covid-19, 3,000 people have recovered and 587 are currently infected. 3,089 people are currently in quarantine.

In the past 7 days, 505 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Bonn; this represents 153.03 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This means that the emergency mechanism introduced by the government to fight rising infection rates of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days (165 persons) has been exceeded.

At present, 96 patients from Bonn and the surrounding area who have Covid-19 are hospitalized in Bonn (as of Friday, November 20). Of those patients, 67 are on normal wards, 29 people are in intensive care, 20 of them are on ventilators.

Across Germany

In Germany, health authorities reported 23,648 new cases of coronavirus to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. This represents a new high, as the RKI's figures from the morning show.

Intensive care units see slight increase

The number of coronavirus-related intensive care patients in German hospitals continues to rise slightly. According to official figures, 3,592 patients are currently in intensive care units in Germany with Covid-19. Two days ago, the number was 3,518. The number of available intensive care beds fell from 6,518 on Tuesday to 6,285 on Thursday.