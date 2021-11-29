2G-Checks in Bonn : Increased checks being carried out at Bonn Christmas Market

Youcan’t enjoy a mulled wine at the Christmas market until you’ve proven that you’ve been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn Christmas Market had come in for criticism for its lax 2G checks. The situation has now apparently improved. So how do visitors and booth operators rate the situation?

As soon as it gets dark, Bonn's Christmas market starts to fill up. Visitors enjoy their mulled wine in front of the "Engel-Treff" mulled wine pyramid. Two couples are seated on stools at the counter selling Feuerzangenbowle. Red ribbons with the inscription "Christmas Market Bonn 2021" are visible below their sleeves. As reported, visitors can wear one of these ribbons round their wrist after a successful 2G (vaccinated or recovered) check. The idea is that they then won’t need to undergo any further checks.

"You could easily pass them on to someone else,” says a Bonn resident. "No, you can't,” responds Sissy Kipp (26) who runs the Engel-Treff, “because once the ribbon has been opened, it can't be closed again. The little ribbon is only valid if it is firmly attached to your arm.” To make sure the system works, she personally fixes the red band to each guest’s wrist. The more people wear the band, the easier this makes things for the other booths as they don’t have to check all the time, Kipp explains.

The Bonn Christmas market has been subject to tighter checks since Monday, following several complaints. As reported by the GA, no one will now be served at any of the 160 or so booths without proof of 2G. "Since then, we haven't had anyone here at the booth who couldn't show valid 2G proof," Kipp said, drawing an initial conclusion. "I think people know the rules and know what to expect when they visit the Christmas market," the operator notes. She sees the hygiene concept in a positive light. "If we don’t have rules in place, we’ll have to shut down again if Corona numbers increase, and that would be an economic disaster," emphasizes the Beuel resident.

Bonn: The Ordnungsamt performs random 2G checks

The public order office (Ordnungsamt) is also on hand every day at Friedensplatz. "They go to the tables and also check visitors who are wearing a red ribbon," observes Kipp. The municipal checks continue to be random, she says. The eight employees from the mulled wine pyramid, on the other hand, have all been checked. My employees and myself are all vaccinated, says Kipp. "I was very careful about that.” Several signs hang at the stand explaining the 2G rules.

Meanwhile, Dennis Knoll (31) and Simon Bermel (33) are standing at one of the wooden tables with steaming pots of mulled wine in front of them. Both were asked for their 2G proof at the mulled wine stand, they say. "I showed my cell phone with the vaccination app and it worked out great," Knoll says. Bermel also noticed police and public order officers, he said. "But I don't know if they checked," says the Bonner. He said he received a wristband after a successful 2G check at the mulled wine stand at the Sterntor." They’re very conscientious about checking at the mulled wine stands, that I can confirm,” reports Bermel. On the other hand, the two men point out that not all the passersby are wearing a mask, which is another regulation.

Visitors’ reaction to police and Ordnungsamt presence is positive

A few tables away, Phillip Wimmeroth and Luca Rahn (both 22) are happy with their visit to the Christmas market. "It gives you more festive spirit again," says Rahn. Both had to show their proof of vaccination at the Engel-Treff. But they didn’t want the little red ribbon as they were only having one mulled wine today. Rahn, a student, said she had worn the ribbon the previous day. She had noticed the presence of the police and the public order office on both days she visited the Christmas market. “I think it's really good that there are now consistent controls," says Rahn. Two women are standing a little to one side on Friedensplatz. They had to show proof of 2G at the Engel-Treff, but at another stand they weren’t asked. “I was really surprised,” one of them emphasises. The young women also reported seeing many people in the city centre without masks.

Three of the Bonn Christmas Market attractions - the traditional Almhütte, the mulled wine pyramid at the Münster and the Hüttenzauber at the Kaufhof – are run by fairground operators, the Markmann family. Hubert Markmann stresses that his family have been observing the 2G rule from the very beginning. "We approached the city during the planning process in December and said that we wanted to do 2G in the indoor area," he says. The 2G rule was then "randomly" checked last week, he said. Markmann thinks it is appropriate and good that since Tuesday, proof of 2G must be furnished. “The guests are also very happy. They thank us for checking them and emphasize that they feel safe," adds the Beuel resident.

Few irregularities during checks

There have not been many serious incidents. In the past few days, they have had a total of six people without valid proof at the three booths. “So we sent them away," says Markmann. In some cases, he says, the public order office also intervened quickly. "People abide by the rules and like it because it gives them a sense of security," he observes. Because of its central location, many passersby walk across the Christmas market without stopping or buying anything. They then do not have to provide proof of 2G.

Markmann explains that this is why the Budenzauber was not simply fenced off. "The entire city centre is a public space and that cannot be fenced off. In addition, the market sections are connected by heavily frequented shopping arcades. And there are more people on the move in the shopping precinct than on the entire Münsterplatz." So far, he says, the feedback on the ribbon has been positive. "People find the idea very good."

Original text: Niklas Schröder