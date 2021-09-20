International school in Bonn : Independent Bonn International School to hold Open Day

The facilities of the Independent Bonn International School (I.B.I.S). Foto: Independent Bonn International School

Heiderhof One of Bonn’s international schools will be holding an Open Day in early October. It will provide interested families a chance to visit the school, meet teachers and have a look at the classrooms and school grounds.

Coming up on Saturday, October 2nd, the Independent Bonn International School (I.B.I.S.) will open its doors to interested families. Visitors will be able to see the classrooms and grounds of the school, meet the teachers and be personally welcomed by the headteacher, Mr Philip Wharton. The Open Day will run from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

I.B.I.S., located on the Heiderhof in Bonn, is a private school and offers education for children from 3 to 13-years-old. The language of instruction is English, but the school is also a state-accredited Ersatzschule, so students are also fully prepared for entry to the German system of education. It also says it offers small class sizes, a friendly atmosphere and an international environment.

Remarking about the upcoming Open Day, Mr Wharton said, “The weekend Open Day hopefully makes it easier for busy families to fit a visit to our school into their schedule. It’s the perfect chance to speak to our teachers and see what makes the school a special place for children to begin their first steps in education. We hope to see lots of families there and I look forward to personally meeting everyone who can make it.”

The school advises that all current hygiene guidance will be followed and registration is required. One can sign up here: visit@ibis-school.com