More contagious than British variant? : Indian coronavirus mutation arrives to Bonn

In the laboratories of the University Hospital of Bonn, all positive corona samples from Bonn are examined for mutations. There, the current cases were confirmed over the weekend. Foto: Universitätsklinikum Bonn (UKB)/R.Müller/Rolf Müller

Bonn In an apartment building, three people are infected with the Indian coronavirus variant. The city asks all residents to voluntarily go into quarantine. The Robert Koch Institute warns of a nationwide increase in mutation cases.

The Indian coronavirus mutation has arrived in Bonn. In response to a GA inquiry, the city administration on Sunday confirmed three cases of infection with the B.1.617 virus, which is considered even more contagious than the British variant. Affected are three residents of an apartment building, in which Corona cases had already occurred at the beginning of May. The city speaks of a total of eight infected people in three different apartments. City vice-spokesman Marc Hoffmann reported that it is clear since the weekend that there are three cases with the Indian variant among them which results only became available at the weekend. For several weeks, the city has had all positive corona samples tested for possible mutations in the laboratories of the University Hospital in Bonn.

Do the vaccines work?

Around the world, according to the report, research groups are conducting so-called neutralization tests to find out whether the vaccines also help against this variant. "Initial preliminary results suggest that protective immunity after vaccination is likely to persist against B.1.617 variants," the RKI writes. A new study from the United Kingdom explicitly confirms this for the vaccines from AstraZeneca/Pfizer and from Moderna.

While outdoor restaurants and stores have been allowed to open in Bonn since Saturday, the seven-day incidence has risen again. It reached 87.7 on Sunday, up from 76.7 on Friday. But that has nothing to do with the outbreak at the apartment building, according to city officials. "It continues to be a diffuse infection event," vice spokesman Marc Hoffmann said. "Recent cases of infection include some younger and young people." According to Hoffmann, however, evaluations from Sunday show that the incidence will drop again on Monday. However, that often happens after the weekend.

In Bonn, the British mutation has been the dominant viral variant so far. It recently caused about 50 percent of all new infections. So far, there have also been 44 cases with the South African variant, but it has not caused any new infections in the city for weeks.

Original text: Andreas Baumann