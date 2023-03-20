GA listed Indoor activities for you to do in and around Bonn
Bonn/Region · We offer tips on what to do on a rainy day in and around Bonn. Escape rooms, climbing gyms, bowling and laser tag are just a few examples.
We all know what it’s like: you want to do something nice with friends or family, but the weather isn't playing along. So do you have to stay at home? Not necessarily. We have put together a variety of leisure activities that can be done regardless of the weather.
Escape Rooms in Bonn
This leisure activity is exciting and varied. In the game, a group of people are locked in a room and have to get out of it. It calls for brain power. Using teamwork, secret messages must be detected within 60 minutes and certain clues must be combined with each other in order to solve a puzzle that is embedded in a framework story. The players are observed by a game master via video camera and can receive tips from him or her if necessary.
Escape Rooms run by "60 minutes"
The organiser "60 Minutes" has rooms in two locations. "Lagerhaus 57" is at Alfred-Bucherer-Strasse 57. "Der Mafia Clan" and "Geisterstunde" at Endenicher Allee 27 are two other options. Bookings and information on the different Escape Rooms can be found on the "60 Minutes" website.
Contact: Email info@60-minutes.de
Escape Rooms operated by “Fluchtgefahr”
The provider "Fluchtgefahr" runs five rooms at Endenicher Straße 282, called "Sherlock", "Tatort", "Robin", "Kuckucksnest 1" and "Kuckucksnest 2". The games can be played in groups of up to 6 people. In the "Crime Scene" room, 7 people can play together. Bookings and information on the different Escape Rooms are available on the "Fluchtgefahr" website and by telephone.
Contact: Tel. 0228/52269834 / e-mail mail@fluchtgefahr.com
Rooms operated by “Escape Room Bonn”
The Escape Rooms Bonn are at Friesdorfer Straße 140. You can choose between the themed rooms "Dracula" and "Upside Down" and book online, by phone or by mail.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday 2.30 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Contact: Tel. 0228/50446735 / email info@escaperoomsbonn.de
Lasertag Arena
Escape Rooms Bonn also has a room in the Lasertag Arena, Königswinterer Straße 112-114.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. / Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contact: Phone: 0228/41016444 / Email: info@lasertagbonn.de
Escape Rooms run by "Timebreak”
Since the end of 2019, the "Timebreak" Escape Rooms at Kapuzinerstraße 11 in Bonn offer three different rooms. In "Iluminati", "Yarrum's Magic Hut" and "Temple Hunters", visitors can compete with conspirators or magicians or find their way out of an Egyptian temple complex. Bookings can be made on the Timebreak website.
Opening hours: Tuesday 2-10 p.m., Thursday 2-11 p.m., Friday 1.30-11 p.m., Saturday 9.30 a.m.-midnight, Sunday 9.30 a.m.-11 p.m.
Contact: Tel. 0228/94733448 / email hallo@timebreak-bonn.de
Bouldering hall "Boulders Habitat" in Bonn
There are no climbing gyms in Bonn (although there are a few in the surrounding region), but friends of well-tended climbing challenges will get their money's worth in Bonn's bouldering gyms. The two halls run by "Boulders Habitat" are pure bouldering halls, i.e. here you climb over a soft mat at jumping height without a rope. The halls are located at Siemensstraße 20, 53121 in Bonn-Dransdorf and at Paulusstraße 22, 53227 in Bonn-Beuel.
Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. / Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: Tel: 0228/36034916 / info@bouldershabitat.de, Phone: 0228/36034917 (Bonn-Dransdorf) and 0228/42205945 (Bonn-Beuel).
Indoor football centres in Bonn
Footballers can play indoors in bad weather at the Soccer Center.
Soccer Center
The Soccer Center is located at Bonner Logsweg 131, 53123 Bonn-Lessenich. The fresh-air hall has three indoor pitches, each measuring 30 by 15 metres.
Opening hours: Bookings possible daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Contact: Tel: 0228/7481041/ e-mail: info@soccer-center-bonn.de
Indoor playground, laser tag and bowling in Bonn
"Piratenland" in Bonn
The Piratenland (Pirate Land) - a large indoor playground for children - is part of the sports mile in Bonn-Buschdorf. Here, the little ones can enjoy a climbing frame in the shape of a ship, a bouncy castle and a mini-cart track, among other things. Piratenland is located at Otto-Hahn-Straße 96.
Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and public holidays: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed on Monday.
Contact: Tel.: 0228/677675 / e-mail: piratenland-bonn@t-online.de.
"Lasertag Arena" Bonn
The above-mentioned Lasertag Arena at Königswinterer Straße 112-114 in Bonn offers a playing area of around 400 square metres. Bookings can be made online or by phone.
Opening hours:
Contact: Tel. 0228/41016444 / e-mail: info@lasertagbonn.de
"Lasertag Area" in Troisdorf
In addition to the lasertag arena, the FunSport Area in Troisdorf, Max-Planck-Straße 2a, offers a lasertag area of around 650 square metres. The arena is slightly darkened, and there are also various effects.
Opening hours: Thursday and Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. / Different opening hours apply during the NRW holidays and on various special days throughout the year. There is an overview on the website.
Contact: Phone 02241 - 1471405 / Email troisdorf@funsports-area.de
Bowling in and around Bonn
There are also several bowling centres in the region where you can spend time with family and friends.
Bowling Arena Spich
The Bowling Arena Spich at Heinkelstraße 1 is open 365 days a year and offers 24 lanes. In addition, dart boards, billiard tables and other offers are available.
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. / Friday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. / Saturday 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. / Sunday 12 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: Tel: 02241/2500999 / e-mail: info@bowling-arena-spich.de
Pin-up in Bornheim
Another option for bowling is the "pin-up" bowling centre at Johann-Philipp-Reis-Straße 7, in Bornheim. The centre has 18 lanes. Reservations can be made online on the "pin-up" website.
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. / Friday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. / Saturday from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. / Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Contact: Tel: 02222/9394910 / email: info@pinup-bowling.de
Indoor swimming pools in and around Bonn
Bonn’s outdoor pools haven’t opened yet. But you can swim indoors, and not only in Bonn. There are also several pools in the Rhein-Sieg district. We provide an overview.
This is an arbitrary list from in and around Bonn which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary and the providers subjectively selected. Is there anything missing from the list? Email us at online@ga.de.
