Outdoor pool season about to end Indoor swimming pools in Bonn have shorter operating hours this year

"We are just able to get by at the moment," says Göbel. At the next general meeting, however, he will again have to address the threat of shortening the opening hours. The lack of staff for the association is also noticeable when it comes to wages. In the past, Göbel explains, the SSF was still able to pay the pool staff below the city's public rate. Although it was mainly club members that trained in the swimming pool at the Sportpark and the supervision needed was hardly comparable to what is needed for the hustle and bustle of a public pool, the SSF has had to catch up with the standard wages.