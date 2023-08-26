Outdoor pool season about to end Indoor swimming pools in Bonn have shorter operating hours this year
Bonn · The City of Bonn is shortening the opening hours of its indoor swimming pools this year. The city administration explains why.
Every year there is not only the change from summer to winter time, but also the transition between the outdoor and indoor pool season. In Bonn this year it is scheduled for September 4. But the changeover will not be quite the same as in previous years. As the City of Bonn announced, the opening hours at Frankenbad, Hardtbergbad, Beuler Bütt and Bad Godersberg Friesi will be shorter this year due to staff shortages.
According to the city, there are currently five positions not filled when it comes to the operation of the swimming pools. Among other things, the lack of staff prevents one of Bonn's outdoor pools from remaining open despite good weather. After September 3, it will be a tough break for all swimming enthusiasts in the Bonn. Also announced, the opening hours of the indoor swimming pools will be shortened this season.
Indoor swimming pools in Bonn to close two hours earlier on Sundays
The first cuts in hours of operation will be made in the off-peak hours. This will help ensure that training and swimming club hours will not be affected. Instead of 10 p.m., the indoor pools will close one hour earlier during the week. On Sundays, swimmers will have to accept a reduction of two hours. The pools will then close at 4 pm.
The swimming pool in Friesdorf will not open until October 2 as the mobile air dome has to be set up there after the end of the outdoor pool season. Swimmers will have to use the three other pools during that time: in the city center of Bonn, on the Hardtberg and in Beuel. On Friday, the press office was unable to answer a question about what the City of Bonn was trying to do to fill the vacant positions in the City Pools and Swimming Department.
Shortage of skilled workers at pools
In view of the shortage of skilled workers in German swimming pools, which has become increasingly precarious over the past few years, there is unlikely to be an easy answer for the city. "The market is empty," says Harald Göbel, chairman of the board of Swim and Sports Friends of Bonn (SSF). Referring to itself as the largest sports club in Bonn, with 7,000 members, it maintains its own swimming pool at the Sportpark Nord but had to cut its own opening hours between spring and early summer.
"We are just able to get by at the moment," says Göbel. At the next general meeting, however, he will again have to address the threat of shortening the opening hours. The lack of staff for the association is also noticeable when it comes to wages. In the past, Göbel explains, the SSF was still able to pay the pool staff below the city's public rate. Although it was mainly club members that trained in the swimming pool at the Sportpark and the supervision needed was hardly comparable to what is needed for the hustle and bustle of a public pool, the SSF has had to catch up with the standard wages.
(Orig. text: Jona Dirker / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)