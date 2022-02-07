Bike paths in the Rheinaue : Initiative launches protest against tree felling in Beuel

The beer garden "Zum Blauen Affen" forms the centre of the demonstration. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel Since early Monday morning, the initiative "Schäl Sick macht mobil" (Schäl Sick is an ironic reference to the “wrong” side of the Rhine) has been protesting the planned felling of 27 trees in Beuel, which had been postponed at short notice on Sunday evening by the mayor Katja Dörner.

Around 30 demonstrators from the initiative "Schäl Sick macht mobil" gathered in the Rheinaue in Beuel at seven o'clock on Monday morning. They are protesting the planned felling of 27 trees necessary to widen the cycle path. The participants are organising a bicycle patrol on the path.

The original plan had been to cut down the trees starting this Monday morning. Late on Sunday evening, however, the city authorities announced that the start of the work on the bike path would be postponed by one day. This had been decided at short notice by city Mayor Katja Dörner.