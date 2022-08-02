Injured person in Swisttal-Essig : Police continue to search for perpetrator after shots fired

Police are now on duty in Swisttal-Essig. Foto: Ulreich Felsmann/Ulrich Felsmann

Swisttal Swisttal In Swisttal-Essig, a man was seriously injured after being shot on Monday evening. The police are searching for the perpetrator. A helicopter was also deployed.

The man who was found seriously injured in Swisttal-Essig last night suffered a gunshot wound, the GA learned at the scene. He was seriously injured, but his life was not in danger. This was announced by Bonn police spokesman Robert Scholten on Tuesday morning in response to a query. The man who was seen at the scene of the crime and is under investigation is still on the run, Scholten added. Further information on the case is still being coordinated with the public prosecutor's office in Bonn.

The seriously injured man was discovered at 8.12 pm on Monday evening in Swisttal-Essig on the corner of Aachener Straße/Am Essinghof, Rathausstraße and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was still responsive.

Due to the overall circumstances, a homicide squad has been set up. "We are now taking a very close look at the case and the circumstances," Scholten emphasised. According to initial findings, a private conflict is presumed to be behind the crime.

The police had assembled a large contingent in front of the Ludendorf town hall in the evening. After it became known that a person might have fled the scene of the crime, the police immediately launched a manhunt, which included the support of a helicopter.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect is dressed in a black top with red-orange sleeves. He is also believed to have black hair. The police are asking for information on 0228/150.

Original text: Axel Vogel