Dead geese in Bonn : Institute confirms outbreak of bird flu in the Rhine floodplain

Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn After many days of waiting, the Friedrich-Löffler-Institute has confirmed the outbreak of bird flu in the Rheinaue in Bonn. Special restrictions do not apply.

It took a few days: Now the Friedrich-Löffler-Institute has confirmed the suspected outbreak of wild bird flu in Bonn. The national reference centre for the so-called avian influenza - colloquially bird flu - has examined two suspicious samples of dead geese from the Rheinaue in Bonn and detected the virus again. Veterinary measures are currently not planned. This was announced by the city.

According to the assessment of the North Rhine-Westphalia State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (Lanuv), there is currently no need to make use of measures in NRW in the case of wild fowl plague. In the case of domestic avian influenza, on the other hand, veterinary measures such as the ordering of compulsory stabling or the establishment of a restricted area are obligatory. The Bonn veterinary services recommend poultry keepers to protect their animals from contact with wild birds to prevent the virus from being transmitted.

Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease. It is transmitted by avian influenza viruses (AI viruses) and is highly contagious in birds. Transmission occurs through direct or indirect contact, such as through excretions. According to the Robert Koch Institute, there is a considerable barrier to the transmission of the disease to humans, but transmission is possible in the case of intensive contact with sick or dead birds. Human-to-human infection has not been proven.

The city recommends walkers to avoid contact with wild birds. Dead animals can be reported to Bonnorange: From Monday to Friday at 0228/5 55 27 20 or online.

Original text: Richard Bongartz