Music industry trade fair International music fair moves from Berlin to Bonn
Bad Godesberg · The music industry is coming to Bonn. To be precise: the Music Dealer Days, an international trade fair for the music industry. The organisers have chosen Bonn over Berlin and want to establish the event here.
Music is in the air in Bonn. Sometimes it's soft tones, often it's loud beats and in between, the imposing sound of large orchestral performances resonates. Of course, one of the greatest composers ever was born in the city on the Rhine. But Bonn has long since made a name for itself in the international music scene with events on the Kunstrasen and the concerts that major world stars gave on the Museumsplatz years ago.
This is reason enough for the SOMM (Society Of Music Merchants) association to organise a specialist trade fair in the federal city. Next spring (6th and 7th March 2025), the musical instrument and music equipment industry will meet at the Maritim Hotel for the "Music Dealer Days", an industry event for trade professionals.
Bonn over Berlin: why the event is moving
SOMM is expecting more than 350 exhibitors at this gathering. The association says the event has been relocated from Berlin to the "cultural city of Bonn" in response to a request from its members, who wanted a geographically more central location for the event than Berlin. The proximity to the Benelux countries and Austria played a role in the choice. The event aims to provide the European musical instrument industry and publishers with a platform where they can find out about products and make purchases, and where they can establish or deepen business contacts.
The congress in Bonn will be unique in Europe. Only the USA and China offer similar events. "By choosing Bonn, we want to emphasise the importance of the city for music once again," explains Daniel Knöll, Managing Director of SOMM. "The choice of a new location was made for strategic reasons. We are very happy with the choice of Bonn and are delighted to be able to offer our expanded and revised programme to all industry partners from Europe in the spring," he adds.
Besides presenting instruments and equipment, the two-day event is about networking and learning, and there will be various workshops. "With the Maritim, we have found a venue that has enough rooms for the participants as well as a large conference and exhibition area. We want everyone to be able to socialise outside of the events," explains Knöll.
Music event to establish itself in Bonn in the long term
The carnival decorations will be taken down at the Maritim, the hotel on Kurt-Georg-Kiesinger-Allee, but the music will continue. "We'll start preparations on Ash Wednesday," says Knöll. Because he wants to offer the "complete repertoire" of what the music industry has to offer. This includes instruments as well as speakers, sound systems and lighting equipment. "Many instruments and lots of equipment, including pianos, guitars, drums and ukuleles, can be seen there and can also be tested by trade visitors," promises the association's managing director.
Registration for the fair will begin in the coming days. "We hope that many partners from the musical instrument and publishing industry, specialist music retailers and music schools will present themselves in Bonn. We want them to take the opportunity to exchange ideas and build networks and new business relationships during this difficult time for the industry," says Knöll.
At the same time, the event is also important for the city. "We would like to put down roots here. After all, many people associate the city of Bonn with music and culture," he says. And if Beethoven were still alive, he would certainly come to the event. "I'm quite sure he would," laughs Daniel Knöll.
SOMM is the umbrella organisation of the musical instrument and music equipment industry, representing the interests of around 210 companies from the manufacturing, distribution, trade and media sectors. It was founded in February 2005 by leading companies in the musical instrument industry with the aim of organising a strong overall association for the entire music industry sector. As an interest group, the association fulfils the traditional role of a trade association. This includes strengthening competitiveness in all market sectors, helping to shape the political and legal framework in line with the industry's requirements, defining market standards and providing services for members, as well as promoting contemporary musical training and further education in order to strengthen music-making and music literacy in society.
