Music industry trade fair International music fair moves from Berlin to Bonn

Streaming instead of CDs

According to the online platform Statista, the music industry is in a state of upheaval: after years of declining sales figures for recorded music, new digital offerings have revitalised the market both in Germany and worldwide. A major contribution to this was made by the various music-on-demand offerings, which made it possible to listen to music according to people's own taste - anytime and anywhere. Audio streaming services are now very popular among broad sections of society and are no longer a youth phenomenon. But there are major differences between the generations when it comes to musical tastes: according to the statisticians, while rock and pop is popular with all age groups, hip-hop is more popular with young people than classical, Schlager or folk music.