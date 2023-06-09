Food shopping in Rhine-Sieg district International supermarkets with specialties from other countries

With sunny days here in the region, one quickly gets that vacation feeling. International dishes can help alleviate the wanderlust until it’s time to travel. Turkish food is particularly good to buy in Troisdorf and Siegburg. The fresh fruits and vegetables, most of which are displayed by the pallet in green baskets outside, look inviting. "We have the best watermelons," says Albayrak Ugurcan, owner of the store of the same name on Brunnenstrasse in Troisdorf. But he also has other summer fruits like nectarines, peaches and apricots on sale right now. In addition to typical Turkish products such as bulgur or pomegranate syrup, there are other international foods in his store, he said. "For example, we have various Greek coffees on our shelves," Ugurcan said.