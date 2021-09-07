Help for residents from the Ahr valley : Internet site arranges holiday homes for flood victims

Many houses were destroyed during the flood in the Ahr valley. Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

District of Ahrweiler Many people have lost their homes in the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley or still have no heating for months. Now, a placement portal of accommodations for flood victims has been launched.

In the flood-damaged Ahr valley, many destroyed heaters probably cannot be repaired until winter - since Monday, an Internet portal has been providing flood victims with discounted holiday apartments and hotel rooms. "The many companies in the tourism industry also want to assist the flood victims in this difficult time," explained Rhineland-Palatinate's Minister of Economic Affairs Daniela Schmitt (FDP). "With the new portal, which Rhineland-Palatinate Tourism GmbH (RPT) has developed on our behalf, we bring together hosts and people who are now urgently looking for accommodation.“

Holiday apartments and rooms from all over Rhineland-Palatinate as well as in the Eifel region of North Rhine-Westphalia and in the Bonn area are being requested - for many flood victims, accommodation a little further away is also a temporary option.

Nevertheless, the state government's top priority is to ensure that people can live in their own homes. This was also emphasised by Nicole Steingaß, SPD State Secretary of the Interior and State Commissioner for Reconstruction: "The energy suppliers are therefore called upon to restore the gas supply to as many buildings as possible." Where this is not possible, alternative heating technologies should help, he said.

