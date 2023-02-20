Carnival party in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler : Intoxicated 16-year-old climbs onto eight-metre-high scaffolding

In the night from Saturday into Sunday, a drunken youth climbed onto an eight-metre-high scaffolding at a carnival event in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, calling the police and fire brigade into action.

According to police reports on Sunday afternoon, the 16-year-old climbed up to the third floor of some scaffolding not far from the marquee where a carnival party was taking place. He was not wearing any safety equipment and climbed up the outside of the scaffolding, yelling loudly.

His actions did not go unnoticed by the many partygoers, and police officers on patrol at the scene were able to climb the scaffolding and intercept the boy, thus preventing him from harming himself.

As the young person would not calm down, he had to be restrained on the scaffolding. The fire brigade had difficulty getting him down and had to use a turntable ladder. He was taken to hospital for further examination.

The 16-year-old had been consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, according to the police report. Fortunately, no one was injured.