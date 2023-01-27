Another burglary in Bonn : Intruders steal tablet from Plittersdorf daycare center

Burglars broke in to the Caesarinas Kita in Plittesdorf. Foto: caesar

Plittersdorf Unknown persons broke into the Caesarinis Kita in Bonn-Plittersdorf and stole a tablet. The district has been particularly prone to burglaries in January.

The series of burglaries in Plittersdorf is not coming to an end. Particularly affected in recent days is the residential area at and in the American settlement (the General-Anzeiger reported): As the press office of the Bonn police reported on Thursday, unknown persons broke into the daycare center on Kolumbusring sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning and stole a tablet from an office there.

Police say the crime happened between Tuesday at around 4 pm and Wednesday at around 7 am. Based on the traces left behind, the perpetrators forced open a door and apparently searched the rooms specifically for items to steal. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact the police at: 0228-150.

More burglaries in January 2023 than in January 2022

An analysis of police statistics shows that the number of burglaries for Bad Godesberg increased between January 1 and January 25 in comparison to last year: it went up from 16 to 21 from 2022 to 2023. The statistics do not distinguish whether the burglary was carried out in full or if it remained an attempt. Particularly striking is the increase in burglaries in Plittersdorf, which rose from two (January 1-25, 2022) to eleven (January 1-25, 2023).

This puts Plittersdorf at the top of this year's burglary rates for the entire district. In contrast, the number of burglaries has fallen sharply in neighboring Rüngsdorf: from seven burglaries to one. Many Bad Godesberg districts, such as the south, are unremarkable in terms of burglaries at the beginning of this year. In the Bonn, Beuel and Hardtberg districts, the number of burglaries is down in a comparison of the periods mentioned.