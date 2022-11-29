New opening of an old favorite : Irish pub “The Quiet Man” returns to Bonn

New in the Old Town: Bryan Thomas in his pub “The Quiet Man”. Foto: Horst Müller

Bonn After closing in October of 2020, "The Quiet Man" Irish pub has reopened in Bonn. Bryan Thomas has returned to life what once was considered an institution on the Bonn pub scene. The new premises are on the corner of Maxstrasse and Heerstrasse in the Old Town.

It had been an institution among Irish pub lovers since 1994: "The Quiet Man" in the lower level of the Hotel Esplanade on Bonn's Colmantstrasse. Bryan Thomas ran the Irish pub from 2006 until October 2020, when it closed. Now “The Quiet Man” has returned - or rather moved from the Musicians' Quarter (Musikerviertel) behind Bonn Central Station to the Old Town (Altstadt).

On the corner of Maxstrasse and Heerstrasse, Thomas has resurrected the traditional pub. Since May of this year, the 42-year-old restaurateur refurbished, remodeled and refurnished the rooms. The walls were re-plastered and moss-green wallpaper hung, and the old floorboards were redone.

Many pub memorabilia, framed pictures, enamel signs and antiques from the old location can be found at the new address. Thomas hung vintage chandeliers from the stucco ceilings and installed an old cast-iron stove in a small adjoining room, although it will not be used.

The eye-catcher is the bar: black library shelves with indirect lighting and mirrored compartments. There is room for 65 visitors in the cozy, winding room; sports broadcasts are to be shown on the five flat screens.

Starting in the spring, the outdoor terrace will seat around 80 customers. A sturdy fence still needs to be erected for the terrace, and access to it will be exclusively through the interior of the pub, according to Thomas.

"The Quiet Man has always been very quaint, and we wanted to keep it that way," says Bryan Thomas. "A traditional wooden bar was important to me, an international flair with an English-speaking team. So that you feel like you're on the Emerald Isle.”

Twelve taps are located in the center of the bar: including Guinness, Murphy's Stout, Guinness Hophouse, Newcastle Brown Ale, Kilkenny, and Strongbow Cider (all 0.5l at 5.50 euros each), as well as the Italian Birra Moretti (0.4l for 4.40 euros).

Also on offer are seven bottled beers and around 80 types of whiskey, such as the eight-year-old single malt Irish whiskey The Quiet Man (2cl for 5.50 euros) or the Islay single malt Scotch whiskey Lagavulin (2cl for 6.50 euros), also eight years old.

The kitchen is expected to open soon, and the small menu will then include fish & chips, chicken salad, the T-Rex burger with two beef patties, and "CCM" - the abbreviation for the combination of chips, cheese, and garlic mayo.

Info: The Quiet Man, Heerstr. 121, 53113 Bonn-Altstadt, Tel. (0228) 9 81 47 33. Open Tue-Thu 6 pm - 1 am, Fri and Sat 6 pm - 2 am, Sun 6 pm - midnight, closed on Mondays.

Orig. text: Hagen Haas