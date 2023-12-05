Weather experts' forecast Is there any chance of a white Christmas?

Another look at the past shows that snow can also fall in the autumn months. If you only include snow cover of more than one centimetre, the last time it snowed in the Bonn region at the beginning of November was in 2004. Back then, there were six centimetres of snow on the local roads on 10 November. However, according to Kesseler-Lauterkorn, it is very rare for it to snow at the beginning of November. Before 2004, the last time it snowed in the Bonn region at the beginning of November was in 1966. On 4 November, there was one to three centimetres of snow back then, says the weather expert. "In the Cologne-Bonn Bay area in particular, the first onset of winter with snow is not on the cards until the end of November at the earliest and everything has to be right in terms of the weather for it to snow. That's the exception rather than the rule," he explains.