Bus accident in Sankt Augustin : "It could have been much worse"

Ahmet Mahyou points out the spot where the bus crashed into the mosque. Foto: Dylan Cem Akalin

Sankt Augustin The full extent of the destruction can only really be seen one day after the devastating bus accident in Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis. A video from a surveillance camera shows the moment of the accident.

Ahmet Mahyou still can't quite believe it the day after the serious accident at Am Engelsgraben in Sankt Augustin. What incredible luck he had, he says and laughs. " I was sitting here in the corner reading," he says and sits down in the same spot as on Monday morning. Right against the dividing wall of the prayer room in the mosque of the Moroccan Cultural Association. "It was like a huge explosion. Incredibly loud," he says, holding both hands close to his ears. "A bomb!" That was his first thought, he says. And: is the war in Ukraine already with us?

When he carefully opened the door to the back room, he couldn't believe his eyes. "There was a bus. In the middle of the room. And the water from the heater was shooting out of the pipes like a fountain," he describes the scene. The carpet is still dripping wet one day after the accident in which a regular bus veered off the road, raced through a shopping arcade and came to a halt in the wall of the mosque. The place where a concrete wall and a window facade used to stand, and which the bus simply tore away, is nailed shut with large boards.

Accident in Sankt Augustin: violent collision

Khalde, who has just finished his midday prayer, comes over and points to the spot where the concrete base had been. "That might have saved Ahmet's life," he says. This concrete pedestal had stopped the bus. The force of the impact was so great that the opposite wall, where Mahyou had been sitting, was cracked across its entire width. "That could have ended much worse," he said.

"When it's all fixed, we want to have the concrete wall built higher," Mahyou says. The 72-year-old had just got back from Morocco after spending the pandemic period there. After all, his six children all live here, the youngest is 33 years old, he says proudly.

The club members have swept aside the rubble of broken concrete chunks, stone, mortar and glass. The trail of destruction stretches across the entire shopping arcade. Large parts are boarded up, the large windows are all broken. The bus seems to have scraped along the front of the building with its left side, taking with it parts of the façade, steel girders, concrete plinths, air conditioning units and whatever else was sticking out of the area.

Asllan Asllanaj has his beverage shop in the front facing the roundabout. The video from his surveillance system showing the bus shooting across the car park is currently getting quite a few hits on the net. Asllanaj also speaks of " tremendous luck". He was standing at the checkout the day before. "There was an eerie noise even before the impact," he describes the moments before the crash. Then he looked up and saw the bus driving into the roundabout, speeding up and shooting through a fence over to the taxi stand. There it hit Reza Ranjbarfar's taxi, raced across the pavement into the car park, where it hit his van and, probably deflected by this, shot off to the right into the corner of his shop and further along the row of shops. "It all happened so fast I couldn't think of anything. I was just terrified," he says. The fact that the surveillance camera recorded everything was pure coincidence, he says. "It was only installed temporarily," he says.

Asllanaj looks at the mess. One corner of his shop window has been completely shaved off, the supporting steel beam is warped, the air-conditioning unit has been torn away. Everything is boarded up. He only opened the shop in May. Before that, he was on the opposite side for many years. "In March we took over this shop and completely renovated it," he says.

The 58-year-old bus driver from Siegburg, his three passengers (21, 24 and 63 years old), including a pregnant woman, and the 61-year-old taxi driver were slightly injured in the accident. Stefan Birk, spokesperson for the district police, could not say anything about the current situation on Tuesday. According to Birk, an expert will visit the accident site and the bus in the next few days and analyse the events in detail. The bus driver had spoken of technical problems during his initial statement. "But 24 hours after the accident, we cannot yet provide any concrete new findings," the police spokesperson said.

On Monday, the wall against which the bus had come to a halt was examined by experts called in by the fire department. As a precaution, they ordered "measures to secure the building". The property damage is estimated to be in the six-figure range. The damaged bus was seized as evidence. At the same time, extensive evidence recovery measures were carried out at the scene of the accident, the police said. Among other things, the Sankt Augustin fire department assisted the police with aerial images from its camera drone. "Whether human or technical reasons led to the accident will be determined by the experts of the traffic commissioner's office in the next few days," it said.

REGULAR BUSES ON THE ROUTE This is what the police say about the accident Several bus routes run along Engelsgraben: the 512, 513, 599 and 529. The bus involved in the accident belonged to a subcontractor operating on behalf of RSVG. No statement from the transport company could be obtained. According to police investigations, the 58-year-old driver of the bus had entered the roundabout from the street Am Engelsgraben in order to continue in the direction of Niederpleiser Straße. At the roundabout, the bus left the road to the right and drove over several metres of a double-bar fence. Then, it first re-entered the roadway and then veered off to the left. The Mercedes then collided with two parked cars in a car park on the left side of the road. The journey of the obviously uncontrollable bus was not yet over and the vehicle drove through an archway into a row of shops behind it. It crashed into the shop windows on the right and left and finally came to a stop against a wall at the end of the passage.

Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin