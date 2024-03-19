Emergency centers were offline IT problems had major impact on operations at University Hospital Bonn
Bonn · The emergency centers at the University Hospital Bonn were temporarily de-registered with ambulance services on Monday. The reason was technical problems. There were no indications of a hacker attack.
The Bonn University Hospital (UKB) had to shut down its servers on Monday because of problems in its central computer system. The planning team, chaired by CEO Wolfgang Holzgreve, met at midday and decided to temporarily de-register the UKB on the Venusberg as an emergency medical facility.
This meant that no new emergency patients could be admitted. It also applied to the obstetrics department and the neonatology department for premature babies. The control centers for emergency and ambulance services were notified of the development.
In the evening, the UKB announced that the central problem in the data centers had been identified and resolved. All processes were back to normal and the emergency rooms were also registered again.
There have been cases in the past where hospitals have temporarily deregistered their emergency rooms for incoming patients. The most recently example was the LVR Clinic in Nordstadt, following a fire. During times like these, emergency cases are distributed to surrounding hospitals with emergency outpatient clinics.
Bonn University Hospital: All servers restarted
When asked late in the afternoon, Holzgreve told the GA that there were no indications of an external hacker attack. According to the announcement in the evening, "an accidental error in the central storage system with effects on the virtualization layer" was the cause of the serious IT outage. The error then led to a failure of the approximately 2,000 virtual servers operated on it.
Following the discovery of the "central problems", which still had to be analyzed, all of the university hospital's servers had to be shut down, Holzgreve said in the afternoon. On a positive note, he emphasized that the emergency system, which takes effect in such cases, had worked well. Helicopter approaches, for example, are coordinated via this emergency system. Patients were never in danger at any time.
Orig. text: Philipp Königs
Translation: ck