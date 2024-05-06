Weather in Bonn and surrounding areas It’s a cool and wet start to the week

There will be clouds, rain and not much sun at the start of the week. But at least the temperature will remain relatively friendly. According to the GA weather map, it will be 20 degrees warm in Bonn on Monday. However, the online weather service Wetter.de forecasts only 17 degrees. Tuesday will be cooler. According to the Bonn weather service Donnerwetter, the perceived temperature will then be between 15 and 17 degrees. The forecast from this weather service for Father's Day on Thursday: 20 degrees and cloudy skies. Excursions, typical for Father’s Day, will therefore not likely to be rained out. The wind will be weak to moderate from the north to northeast.