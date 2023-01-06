Chaos and cuts : It's getting even more difficult for rail passengers in Cologne and Bonn

Line 16 running from Bonn-Bad Godesberg to Cologne Niehl. Foto: Axel Vogel

Cologne/Bonn Around one in eight train trips in the Cologne metropolitan area is currently cancelled, which is why the KVB is now reacting with timetable reductions. There are also limitations to public transport in Bonn due to construction work - especially on the weekends.

For weeks, public transport in Cologne has been experiencing frequent cancellations and massive delays. In December, around 15 percent of trips were cancelled as a result. According to the Cologne public transport company (KVB), the reason for this is the unexpectedly high sickness rate of more than 20 percent in some cases. In a press conference, the KVB management announced service cuts in response to the staff shortage and hopes to be well prepared for the upcoming second wave of illness after Carnival.

In the coming weeks, passengers should continue to expect many irregularities, according to KVB press spokesman Matthias Pesch. "Although we can already prevent 50 percent of the cancellations with the changes that will begin in January and February, we will then be far from an ideal situation," Pesch said. As of February 6, the afternoon additional runs on lines 1, 9 and 15 will be eliminated. The use of additional vehicles and a resulting possible extension of the turnover times at the terminal stops have already reduced the likelihood of delays on lines 4, 13 and 18.

KVB TIMETABLE Changes from March 1 Line 4: Trains after 9 a.m. will only run from Schlebusch to Leyendeckerstrasse. Line 5: After 9 a.m., trains only run every 20 minutes along the entire route. Line 7: In the mornings, several extra reinforcement trips are canceled. Line 9: In the morning, there is no longer an extra trip on the right bank of the Rhine. Line 12: Starting at 9 a.m., trains between Niehl and Merkenich only run every 20 minutes. Line 13: The line is extended from Vischeringstrasse to Thielenbruch to relieve the burden on Line 3 and to provide a connection to the district center of Mülheim. Line 17: Trains now only run every 20 minutes in both directions. Line 18: Trains no longer run to Thielenbruch after 9 a.m.. On the stretch between Buchheim and Klettenberg, Line 18 will then run every 10 minutes instead of every 5 minutes as before. On the route to Schwadorf, the service will continue to run every 10 minutes and from there to Bonn every 20 minutes.

However, most of the cancellations will not take effect until March. Pesch says this is because of the logistically complex processes that the changes entail. Drivers also need to know about their assignments well in advance.

KVB chairwoman hopes cuts will bring more reliability

KVB is not alone in facing the problem of high absenteeism, said Stefanie Haaks, chairwoman of the board. In Munich and Bremen, for example, there have been similar cuts in local transport. The aim of the timetable cuts, she said, was to "create a more stable and reliable service again and at the same time relieve our increasingly burdened drivers.”

Most recently, KVB refrained from listing train cancellations on Twitter and on its own website. According to Haaks, the list is too long and it takes time to find one's own connection. "You can't expect any customer to do that," she said.

No changes at Bonn's municipal utilities

Stadtwerke Bonn Bus und Bahn also complains about a high level of sick leave among its drivers. In December, at 16 percent, this was twice as high as in the previous year, according to the press office. So far, however, no cuts in rail or bus services are planned. Lines 16 and 18 will continue to run as regularly as before, at least in the Bonn city area.

Detour due to construction work at Appellhofplatz in Cologne

In the coming days, passengers will have to expect considerable limitations in tram services due to construction work at the Appellhofplatz stop in Cologne. At a cost of around 650,000 euros, the KVB is replacing the 37-year-old switches at the station, renewing around 54 meters of rails and laying around 30 cubic meters of new gravel. The construction work is scheduled to continue until Monday, January 9, at around 3 a.m. The KVB lines 5, 16 and 18 will be affected and will not be able to use their regular routes during this time.

During the construction work, lines 16 and 18 will be diverted between the Cologne stops Barbarossaplatz and Ebertplatz via the ring route, which is also used by lines 12 and 15. Tram line 16 coming from Bonn, Wesseling or Sürth and tram line 18 coming from Bonn or Schwadorf will only travel their regular route as far as the Barbarossaplatz stop. After that, both lines will be diverted to the Ebertplatz stop via the ring route, where they will serve all stops of lines 12 and 15. For the rerouting, trams of both lines will stop at the Barbarossaplatz stop at platforms 1 and 2, i.e. not at their usual platforms.

For lines 16 and 18, the KVB will operate a replacement bus service between the stops Barbarossaplatz and Breslauer Platz/Hauptbahnhof.

Significant limitations at Bonn's main train station

Due to work by Deutsche Bahn (DB) on the left bank of the Rhine, long-distance trains will not stop at Bonn Central Station between 9 p.m. on Friday, January 6, and 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10. In addition to Bonn, Cologne Central Station and the stops in Remagen and Andernach will also be affected. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance traffic will be rerouted via the route on the right bank of the Rhine. During this period, IC trains will stop at Beuel station and Cologne Messe/Deutz instead. In general, the travel time will be extended by about ten minutes, according to the statement.

In addition to the detour in long-distance traffic, there will also be limitations in regional traffic, according to the DB statement. Cancellations, stops and detour are to be expected. This affects the regional express trains of the lines RE 5 and RE 8 as well as the regional trains RB 26, RB 30 and RB 48. The impact will vary depending on the construction phase and line.

BONN CENTRAL STATION Limitations on regional services ■ RE 5: On weekends from Friday, 9 p.m., to Monday, 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne Central Station and Koblenz are cancelled. During the week, from Monday, 5 a.m., to Friday, 9 p.m., trains will run as normal, with a few exceptions. ■ RE 8: On weekends from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne Central Station and Koblenz are cancelled. During the week, from Monday at 5 a.m. to Friday at 9 p.m., the trains only run during rush hour. All other trips are cancelled. ■ RB 26: On weekends from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., all stops between Cologne and Brühl and between Remagen and Brohl are canceled. During the week, from Monday, 5 a.m., to Friday, 9 p.m., the trains run regularly, with a few exceptions. ■ RB 30: On weekends from Friday, 9 p.m., to Monday, 5 a.m., the line is partially extended from or to Brühl with stops in Mehlem, Bad Godesberg and Bonn UN-Campus. Otherwise, regular service will apply except from January 27 to 30. During the week, there are train cancellations between Remagen and Bonn from Monday to Thursday from 20:50. ■ RB 48: All stops between Cologne and Mehlem are cancelled.