Littering in the Old Town

Alongside noise, garbage littering the streets in the Old Town was the biggest topic at the public meeting. Some residents were embarrassed to walk through the district with guests. But who is responsible for taking care of the litter? According to Bonnorange, the municipal waste management company, it is only responsible for cleaning some of the roads in the Altstadt, such as Heerstrasse. "All sidewalks have to be cleaned by residents or homeowners," says Bonnorange spokesperson Jérôme Lefèvre. "In principle, this is the case throughout Bonn, except in the pedestrian zone in the city center." Some landlords delegate this task to their tenants in their tenancy agreements. The regulation that residents are responsible for cleaning the sidewalks is spelled out in the street cleaning statutes. According to Lefèvre, it is an administrative offense if they do not comply with this obligation.