Music tip : Jazzfest Bonn to start up again in August

Opening with Kinga Glyk in the Bonn Pantheon venue. Foto: Peter Hönnemann

Bonn Postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jazzfest Bonn is slated to begin in mid-August. A total of ten make-up concerts are scheduled for those that had to be canceled. Tickets are still available.

In 1945 Charlie Parker composed the beautiful jazz blues song "Now's The Time". Garry Mulligan wrote the lyrics, the first lines of which are very inviting: "Why don't you come over at a quarter to nine? You bring your family and I'll bring mine." And after reeling from the pandemic for more than a year, Jazzfest Bonn has chosen "Now's The Time" as the theme of the eagerly awaited catch-up concerts of Jazzfest 2020. A total of ten concerts are scheduled starting August 18.

All concerts will be divided into two performances with identical programs in order to comply with the current Corona Protection Ordinance. On each day of the event, there will be an earlier and a later concert. The specific times for the August dates are as follows: On Wednesday, August 18, trumpeter Mathias Eick's quintet and bassist Kinga Głyk and her quartet will play at the new Pantheon venue, 5 and 9 p.m., respectively. Norbert Scholly (guitar) and Rainer Böhm (piano) and Django Bates (piano) will perform at Beethoven House on Saturday, August 21, 6 and 9 pm.

September dates to be announced

On Friday, Aug. 27, pianist Richie Beirach and the Sirius Quartet will play at the Beethoven Haus at 6 and 9 p.m. Beirach's fellow pianist Iiro Rantala will also play there on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 6 and 9 p.m. In the second half of each concert, Rantala will perform with the Galatea Quartet. Times for the September dates are yet to be announced.

All ticket holders are now asked to register for a date of the respective catch-up concert by sending an e-mail to office@jazzfest-bonn.de with the name, event, number of tickets, desired time and telephone number.

More information can be found at: www.jazzfest-bonn.de. Tickets remain valid and do not need to be exchanged. There are also still tickets available at the box office at the performances.

(Orig. text: Thomas Kliemann; Translation: ck)