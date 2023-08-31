September 1–3 Jeck im Sunnesching and Beethovenfest: Tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · A boisterous mood prevails at Sunnesching, timeless adventures enliven the Heisterbach Monastery and orchestral sounds float through the Bonn air: here are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
"How like you are to water! Fate of man, how like you are to the wind!" Goethe saw in water the totality of human destiny. Water as a changeable element is also in the spotlight in the region this weekend: it sounds and splashes, theatre lovers embark on a journey across the sea and under the surface of the water, and the winners of the Godesberg Literature Competition read about swimming and tears. One or the other drop of water will present itself as a full-bodied wine at wine festivals this weekend. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Jeck im Sunnesching
A jolly atmosphere in carnival garb: "Fiere ohne ze friere" promises the Cologne summer festival for this Saturday. Top-class dialect bands such as Kasalla, Brings, Cat Ballou and Bläck Föös will provide the right atmosphere. Around 30,000 costumed music fans are expected.
- Where: Rheinaue recreation park, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn.
- When: Saturday, 2 September, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets: 39.90 Euro. Tickets are available at www.jeckimsunnesching.de.
"Music about life" artists will perform in over 70 concerts for this year's Beethovenfest
Music lovers can look forward to chamber music, piano concerts, dance performances and offerings for families. The festival will open on Thursday with the prologue "Mirror of Life", a cellistic sound meditation on life.
- Where: various venues in the city of Bonn.
- When: Thursday, 31 August to Sunday, 24 September
- Admission: depending on the event, tickets for the Beethovenfest are online.
echoes - soundforum bonn
The Bonn urban sound artists Roswitha von den Driesch and Jens-Uwe Dyffort have given their three-part sound installation the title "Distant Water". In the historic greenhouse, sound recordings and experiences from the Atacama Desert in Chile merge with the plants of the surrounding park. The theme is the endangerment of water in climate change.
- Where: Kurfürstliches Gärtnerhaus, Beethovenplatz 1, 53115 Bonn
- When: Thursday, 31 August to Sunday, 24 September: Tuesday to Friday 3 to 6 pm, Saturday and Sunday 12 to 6 pm.
- Admission: free of charge.
Wine festivals: Rhöndorf, Meindorf, Ahrweiler
One of the most traditional wine festivals in the Ahr valley, the Ahrweiler Wine Weeks, invite visitors to taste wine between the historic town walls on the first two weekends in September. The wine festival parade moves through the old town on Sunday from 2 pm. Winegrowers in Rhöndorf and Meindorf will also be offering their fine wines. The wine festivals are accompanied by live music.
- Ahrweiler Wine Weeks: 1 to 3 September and 8 to 10 September.
Ahrweiler market square, 53474 Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.
The entire programme of the Ahrweiler Wine Weeks is available here.
- Rhöndorf Wine Festival: 1 and 2 September.
Löwenburgstraße 21, 53604 Bad Honnef.
- Meindorf Wine Festival: 2 September.
Kirchplatz Meindorf, 53757 Sankt Augustin.
Heisterbach Summer Stage
Adventure, seafaring, self-discovery: The NN Theatre fills the Heisterbach monastery ruins with three timeless adventures. On Friday, the audience will accompany the playwright Molière to baroque France, on Saturday Captain Nemo invites the audience to join him on the Nautilus, and on Sunday Odysseus embarks on his perilous journey home.
- Where: Heisterbach Monastery Ruins, 53639 Königswinter
- When: Friday, 1 September, 8 pm (Molière); Saturday, 2 September,
8 pm (20,000 Leagues Under the Sea); Sunday, 3 September, 6 pm (Odyssey)
- Admission: 24.70 Euro, reduced 19.20 Euro
Godesberg Literature Competition
The winners of the Godesberg Literature Competition 2022 will read about tired hearts, tears and the milk of dreams at the Parkbuchhandlung. Under the motto "Out of the drawer and up onto the stage", the editors of the competition received 886 entries. The eight winning texts were chosen in March and this Friday they will literally find their way from the desk to the stage.
- Where: Parkbuchhandlung, Am Michaelshof 4b, 53177 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Friday, 1 September, 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Tickets for the Godesberg Literary Competition are available for 5.33 Euro.
Toys2Masters: Pro Level
One last hurdle separates twelve up-and-coming bands from the grand finale. For two evenings, listeners will be treated to alternative rock, rap vocals and guitar riffs, but only six participants can reach the final. In addition, the "Master of Vocals" and "Master of Performance" prizes will already be awarded in this round.
- Where: Kubana Live Club, Zeithstraße 100, 53721 Siegburg, Germany
- When: Friday, 1 September, 7 p.m. and Saturday, 2 September, 7 p.m.
- Admission: 9 Euro (tickets available from the participating acts),
box office 11 Euro
Beuel Fest
Last Saturday the Promenadenfest was celebrated, this week the first Beuel Fest will take place in Beuel. On Friday, the festival is themed "Handel meets Gastro", on Saturday, "Beueler für Beuel" will meet at Rathausplatz. accompanied by plenty of live music and culinary delights.
- Where: City centre and Rathausplatz, 53225 Beuel.
- When: Friday, 1 September, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 2 September,
1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge.
46th SSF Festival
The Schwimm- und Sportfreunde Bonn (Bonn Swimming and Sport Friends) present themselves in a varied and colourful way. In addition to the information stands, live music by music groups from the Beethovenfest, the band SoulCake and the band Sixties United invite you to linger.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 2 September, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge.
Old Town Festival Meckenheim
With plenty of live music, the presentation of the children's totality and an ideas competition, the people of Meckenheim celebrate their Old Town Festival. And this will be the 40th time - maybe. Because the exact date of the first Old Town Festival cannot be found in the archives. On Sunday, the Hauptstraße will be open for business between 1 and 6 pm.
- Where: Hauptstraße, 53340 Meckenheim
- When: Friday, 1 September to Sunday, 3 September
- Admission: Free of charge.
(Original text: ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)