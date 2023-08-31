September 1–3 Jeck im Sunnesching and Beethovenfest: Tips for the weekend

"How like you are to water! Fate of man, how like you are to the wind!" Goethe saw in water the totality of human destiny. Water as a changeable element is also in the spotlight in the region this weekend: it sounds and splashes, theatre lovers embark on a journey across the sea and under the surface of the water, and the winners of the Godesberg Literature Competition read about swimming and tears. One or the other drop of water will present itself as a full-bodied wine at wine festivals this weekend. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.