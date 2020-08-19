Corona Pandemic : Jens Spahn wants to call off all carnival nationwide

Düsseldorf If the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has his way, the upcoming carnival session will be cancelled completely nationwide. According to the statement, the carnival fans in Bonn and the region now demand above all planning security.

In a telephone conference of the Bundestag's health committee on Tuesday, health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke out in favour of completely canceling carnival nationwide in the 2020/2021 season. This was reported to the "Rheinische Post" newspaper in response to inquiries from participants in the telephone conference.

Spahn said: "I was a carnival prince myself as a child and come from a carnival stronghold. So I know how important carnival is for many millions of Germans. But: I simply cannot imagine carnival this winter, in the middle of the pandemic. It's bitter, but that's how it is.“

Last week Sebastian Schuster, District Administrator of the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis, had already spoken out in favour of a complete cancellation of the session. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet had reacted to this one day later, saying he considered it "too early" to cancel.