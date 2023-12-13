Regional influencer Jeremy Fragrance criticised after meeting right-wing extremists

Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance has been widely criticised for appearing at a gala in New York with people from the far-right scene. Several companies have also distanced themselves from the 34-year-old. Fragrance, whose company is based in Sankt Augustin, denied the accusation of having anything to do with right-wing extremists on Tuesday. "I have nothing whatsoever to do with right-wing extremist stuff, zero," he said in an Instagram video. He is most likely to stand for the CDU.