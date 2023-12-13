Regional influencer Jeremy Fragrance criticised after meeting right-wing extremists
Sankt Augustin · Jeremy Fragrance from Sankt Augustin is a successful perfume influencer; there was even a documentary about him on Sky during the autumn. Most recently, he posed with right-wing extremists at a gala in New York. This now has consequences.
Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance has been widely criticised for appearing at a gala in New York with people from the far-right scene. Several companies have also distanced themselves from the 34-year-old. Fragrance, whose company is based in Sankt Augustin, denied the accusation of having anything to do with right-wing extremists on Tuesday. "I have nothing whatsoever to do with right-wing extremist stuff, zero," he said in an Instagram video. He is most likely to stand for the CDU.
The event in New York was a gala organised by the right-wing New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC), as reported by Der Spiegel. The main speaker there was Donald Trump. Maximilian Krah, member of the AfD's Federal Executive Committee, member of the European Parliament since 2019 and AfD lead candidate for the 2024 European elections, and Kay Gottschalk, financial policy spokesperson for the AfD parliamentary group, were also reportedly in attendance. The fragrance influencer posed for a photo with Krah.
Fragrance is also said to have posed with Alexander "Malenki" Kleine, one of the best-known activists of the far-right "Identitarian Movement", and with David Bendels, chairman of the now disbanded "Association for the Preservation of the Rule of Law and Civil Liberties", which supports the AfD.
Reports about Fragrance in New York: Sky distances itself
Following the reports, several companies distanced themselves. The influencer countered the criticism on Instagram: "If people want to take selfies with me, I'm happy to do it". A spokesperson for pay-TV broadcaster Sky said: "We clearly distance ourselves from any far-right content or statements". The reality documentary "Jeremy Fragrance - Power, Baby!", which was released in October, will be removed from all programmes from Tuesday at the latest. A continuation of the format and further collaboration had not been planned anyway.
The discounter Aldi Nord explained that the collaboration with Fragrance, which was concluded some time ago in February 2023, was a one-off collaboration. "Further campaigns were and are not planned," said the discounter. There are no current contractual relationships. Heel-Verlag, which published the Fragrance book "Power Baby!", announced that no further collaboration was planned.
Fragrance is a successful Youtuber - he has more than two million subscribers. In 2022, Fragrance, who lived in Bonn-Holzlar for a long time, took part in "Promi Big Brother", but left voluntarily after around a week.
(Orig. text: dpa, ga / Translation: Mareike Graepel)