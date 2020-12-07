Flashmob dance in Bonn : "Jerusalema" brings joie de vivre to Münsterplatz

Bonn On Saturday, there were some bright moments in a year which has often been dismal. Around 60 people met up at Münsterplatz for a flashmob dance during the coronavirus pandemic.

For a second time, Münsterplatz in Bonn became a stage for a dance group performing to "Jerusalema": In September, Bonn's former Carnival prince and dance professional Thomas Zimmermann and his students from the Lephene- Herbst Dance School provided passers-by with a few upbeat minutes during the coronavirus pandemic, performing the "Jerusalema" dance.

This past Saturday, a private dance group of around 60, led by Ali Aldlefi, danced to the lively music of the South African composer and producer 'Master KG', who has become famous worldwide with this beautiful melody.

The flashmob dance on Münsterplatz to “Jerusalema”. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Ali Aldlefi and his brother came to Germany in 2015 as refugees from Iraq. Aldlefi had been studying law there. Now he wants to study business law in Germany. Through the flashmob dance, which had been approved by the city of Bonn, he and his dance group wanted to spread good cheer in these dark days. They also wanted to draw attention to the arts scene, which has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus, he says.

Dancing in the group for three years now, Aldlefi emphasizes that the 'flashmob' was intended to create more visibility for all artists, and especially to show the cohesiveness of the Bonn dance scene.

In a special showing of solidarity with the arts scene, the Sparkasse Köln-Bonn made a surprise donation of 500,000 euros to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. A nice gesture on St. Nicholas Day.