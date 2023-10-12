Police searching for armed perpetrator Jeweler robbed in Bonn city center
Bonn · A jewelry store was robbed in Bonn city center on Wednesday morning. The perpetrator was able to flee, now the police are looking for witnesses.
An armed man robbed a jewelry store in Bonn city center on Wednesday morning. As the police confirmed in response to a GA inquiry, the man took both jewelry and cash during the robbery on Poststrasse. He was able to flee in the direction of Cassiusbastei. The police are now looking for the armed man and on Wednesday, many officers were out in Bonn city center for that reason.
According to GA information, no staff or customers were injured during the robbery, which took place at around 10:30 a.m. "It was a shock at that moment," said an employee who was in the store at the time of the robbery.
So far, the search for the armed thief has been unsuccessful. Now police are now asking the public if they have any information about the perpetrator. Witnesses described the male suspect as approximately 1.70 meters tall (just under 5’6”), with dark hair and a light complexion, around 30 years-old. His appearance was unkempt. He was wearing sunglasses with white rims, had a dark shoulder bag and a hooded jacket on, which was dark green at the bottom and white at the top.
Anyone who can provide information on his identity or who noticed something in the vicinity of the jewelry store at the time of the crime should contact the police at 0228/15-0 or by e-mail at KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.
(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)