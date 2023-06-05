On the nature of love Jordanian prince lectures at the University of Bonn

The extent to which Christians and Muslims are divided between coming together and rejecting each other is reflected not least in the name-giver of the lecture series, Annemarie Schimmel (1922-2003). By naming the lecture series after her, the University of Bonn is apologising posthumously for having denied the highly talented Schimmel, who completed her doctorate at the age of 19 and her habilitation in Marburg at the age of 23, a full professorship because she was a woman.