Developing new museum concepts Junior professor seeks to change the way we deal with our colonial heritage
Bonn · Junior professor Julia Binter wants to develop new museum concepts for dealing with colonial heritage at the University of Bonn. This includes the university itself, which has numerous museums of its own.
The acquisition history of a museum's collections and the return of looted cultural artefacts to their countries of origin has become an important task for curators in many Western museums. With its extensive collections in different departments, the topic also plays a role at the University of Bonn, as the difficult treatment of two bronze cockerels from Benin showed in 2020.
But Julia Binter believes that even when objects from a collection are repatriated, this is just the start of another chapter of research that raises many questions. The new Argelander Professor of Critical Museum and Heritage Studies outlines just a few: "How will the objects be newly interpreted there? What knowledge can they reactivate there? How can they contribute to public debates about the shared past in Germany and the countries they came from?"
These are questions that the Austrian-born researcher from Linz an der Donau has recently been pursuing at the University of Bonn. Here her aim is to contribute to a multi-perspective approach to how history is researched and to give museums innovative tasks when it comes to acquiring knowledge and engaging in social debate. As places for collecting, evaluating and researching, she believes they need to open up more to the general public.
And this is not only as places of knowledge transfer, but also of knowledge acquisition. "This also means that we need to broaden our approach to producing knowledge and incorporate the insights and experiences of people outside the academic-university environment." Binter sees the museums at the University of Bonn as "an untapped treasure" for her work.
A project house in Bonn's pedestrian zone will serve as a laboratory
The cultural and social anthropologist, who has already worked on cooperative film and exhibition projects at various locations and large institutions, would like to carry out initial practical tests with the Global Heritage Lab (see box), which she is managing as deputy director.
The project house is due to open sometime in 2024 on Poststrasse, in the centre of the pedestrian zone. During the renovation phase in the main university building, it will also serve as a showcase for the university. Together with her students, Binter wants to experiment with how global history can be told. "In a text, you tell a story from one perspective; in an exhibition, many perspectives can be juxtaposed," she says, giving an initial insight.
Binter has brought one of her research projects with her from Berlin. There, at the city's Ethnological Museum, she worked with research partners from Germany and Namibia on the colonial references of a collection from the former German colony. A research visit to Nigeria on a similar topic had previously awakened her interest in the colonial heritage in Africa.
23 of the 1400 objects from the Berlin collection have now been flown out to Windhoek (Namibia). This was after a research commission from the originating country had drawn up a catalogue of criteria for selecting and preparing the objects for inclusion. This year, an exhibition at the National Art Gallery will be organised to receive them and, if possible, provide food for thought in both countries.
One-sided, even actionist approaches are out of the question
In the transdisciplinary research area "Present Pasts" at the University of Bonn, Binter is continuing the research project on collections with a colonial past from Namibia. She believes it is important to take a multi-perspective approach. "My method is listening," says Binter, who before coming to Bonn had research fellowships in Paris and Oxford as well as at the Kunsthalle Bremen and in Berlin. In Bremen, for example, she curated the highly acclaimed exhibition "The Blind Spot - Bremen and Art in the Colonial Era".
The widespread perpetrator-victim perspective is, in her view, only one possible approach. This is also apparent in her research into missionary orders such as the Steyler Mission in Sankt Augustin. Here too, the researcher believes that a one-sided, even actionist approach is not an option. "We have to accept how devout Christians in many target countries in Africa define victimhood," she explains.
This is why she takes a scientifically sober approach to analysing the impact of missionary work on clothing, eating habits, rituals, gender concepts and values. She would also like to know from the Steyl missionaries about the questions they ask themselves about the past of their orders and how this affects them. She has already made contact with the religious community.
Original text: Martin Wein
Translation: Jean Lennox