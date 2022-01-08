15-year-olds steal rings in Plittersdorf : Juvenile theft in Bonn is not uncommon

Juvenile theft offenders were apprehended by police on Kolfhausstrasse. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Plittersdorf Bonn police apprehended two youth in Plittersdorf, both accused of burglary. Juvenile offenders committing theft crimes are not a rarity. Each case is considered carefully by the justice system.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Thanks to two witnesses, two young burglars were caught early Wednesday morning. Police apprehended two 15-year-olds who broke into a tailor shop on Plittersdorfer Strasse. According to investigators, they broke the window of an entrance door at around 1:50 a.m. and then stolen several rings from the local business.

Federal police officers apprehend the young burglars

Two passers-by became aware of what was happening and immediately informed the police. Police dispatchers sent out several patrol cars to the scene of the crime, and a federal police patrol unit also rushed to Plittersdorf. The two witnesses remained undetected as they followed the two 15-year-olds, so that the federal police officers were able to apprehend the two alleged perpetrators on Kolfhausstrasse. The two youth were then taken to the police station in Bad Godesberg.

Police also investigate other burglaries

"The two suspects, both minors, were taken into police custody early Wednesday morning, and brought to police headquarters. After initial questioning and being identified and processed, they were released again and handed over to the custody of their parents, as there were no grounds for their arrest. But an investigation against both of them continues”, reported police spokesman Simon Rott. Authorities are also examining whether they could have committed other break-ins as well. Rott said that the 15-year-olds are not completely unknown to the police, but they are not not known for being involved in this type of crime.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Justice system handles each case on its own merit

Even if the rather young age is surprising, juvenile offenders are not that rare: "In 2020, 23.5 percent of business burglaries were committed by people under the age of 18," says Rott. It's a different story for residential burglaries. In 2020, about 13 percent of home burglaries were committed by persons under 18, according to Bonn police.

One can’t make a broad statement on how the judiciary deals with juvenile offenders, responded senior public prosecutor Karen Essig when queried by the GA. In each instance, there is an examination of the individual case in accordance with the legal requirements, she said. “The issuing of an arrest warrant is basically linked to very narrow prerequisites according to the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In the case of juveniles, it should also be noted that, according to the legal requirements of the Juvenile Courts Act, pre-trial detention may only be imposed and executed if its purpose cannot be achieved by a provisional order on education or by other measures," Essig said.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Youth Welfare Office advises the families of juvenile offenders

Besides that, the special burden on law enforcement must be taken into account when considering proportionality in the case of juvenile offenders. "With juveniles, one often assumes that it is a matter of misconduct typical of youths, which they will outgrow as they get older," said prosecutor Alexander Klingberg. However, he said, there are certain groups of people where criminal behavior manifests itself. "The prosecutor's office and the police keep lists of such repeat offenders," Klingberg emphasized. To prevent this from happening in the first place, he said, the goal and purpose is to work together with the juvenile court services to initially provide educational support to the offenders. "Within the framework of youth welfare/youth court assistance in criminal proceedings, the Youth Welfare Office has the task of supporting and advising young people and their parents or guardians," the city Youth Welfare Office explained when asked.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_5"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Juveniles are liable to prosecution from the age of 14

Once they are aware of criminal proceedings, the youth are offered an opportunity to meet and talk. But cooperation is basically voluntary. The law stipulates that police must inform the Youth Welfare Office of the suspicion of a crime at the latest when the accused faces questioning. In principle, juveniles are liable to prosecution from the age of 14. Between the ages of 18 and 21, they can be fully punished according to the law. In practice, however, juvenile criminal law is still applied for most young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 when a lack of maturity is established.

Orig. text: Niklas Schröder, Maximilian Mühlen