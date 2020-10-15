Closure brought forward : Karstadt branch in Bonn closes its doors already

Since Wednesday, the Karstadt era has come to an end at Bonn's Münsterplatz. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn The Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt group has brought forward the end of its branch in Bonn, which was originally announced for Thursday. Since Wednesday evening, the shop at Münsterplatz has been closed.

The sell-out at Karstadt on Bonn's Münsterplatz was even faster than planned. It was already over on Wednesday at 6 pm, one day earlier than planned. After 26 years, this marks the end of a department shop era in Bonn. "We received instructions to close the doors today at shortly after 4 p.m.", said Therese Thrun, Chairwoman of the Works Council. A fortnight ago, the group had already brought forward the last day of sales from 17 to 15 October.

"We cannot explain this step. The goods would still have been enough until noon tomorrow," Thrun told the GA in the evening. The situation was probably similar at other locations such as the branches on Mönckebergstraße in Hamburg and in Landau in the Palatinate.

According to Thrun, some of the employees are to go to a transfer company for half a year. Ten colleagues had found a new job, but the rest were unfortunately unemployed for the time being. The press office of Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in Essen could not be contacted on Wednesday evening for a more detailed statement, also on the question of what strategy the group is pursuing with the earlier closure.

At the beginning of October, the owner of the property, Aachener Grundvermögen, had not yet signed any rental agreements with a possible successor. Intensive talks are currently underway, the company told the GA. However, Aldi and the dm drugstore group on the ground floor of the building on Poststraße will remain open.