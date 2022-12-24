Fireworks in Bonn : Kennedy Bridge will be closed to traffic on New Year's Eve

The Kennedy Bridge attracts crowds of people on New Year’s Eve, gathering to watch the fireworks. Foto: Volker Lannert

Bonn On New Year's Eve, the Kennedy Bridge in Bonn is expected to be closed to cars, trams and buses. The city expects numerous people who want to watch the fireworks around Bonn from the bridge.

The Kennedy Bridge has always been a popular spot on New Year's Eve for Bonners who want to get the best view of the fireworks in the city. After two years of pandemic with relatively few people in the city center, many spectators are expected on the bridge again this year. The city is anticipating that the bridge will have to be closed for several hours on New Year's Eve.

Cars, buses and trams will be affected by the anticipated closure. The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists - for all people who want to watch the fireworks from there. Unlike in the two previous years, there will be no prohibited zone for setting off fireworks in Bonn.

But the city is linking the closure with an urgent appeal: "The Bonn Fire Department urgently requests that the tramline track area be kept clear as a travel route for fire and rescue service vehicles and that it is not used for launching New Year's Eve rockets or fireworks." The police, fire department and public order office will decide on location as to when the bridge will be reopened. The closure is planned between 11:30 pm and 2 am.

For motorists, there are alternative routes via the north and south bridges. Buses will also be taking detours. The closure will take place on the city center side from the Berliner Freiheit/Belderberg/Sandkaule intersection. In Beuel, access to the Kennedy Bridge will no longer be possible from Konrad-Adenauer-Platz at the level of Hermannstrasse and from Professor-Neu-Allee.