Fourth largest race in Germany : Key information about the Cologne Marathon 2022

Cologne The 24th Cologne Marathon is on 2 October. All information about registration, the course and the competitions on offer can be found here.

More than 3300 runners have already registered for the marathon in Cologne so far. This means that almost half of the 7,000 places have been filled.

Where will the race take place?

The marathon starts at 10 a.m. on Opladener Straße at Ottoplatz/Deutz railway station. From there the course runs through Rodenkirchen and back via Bayenthal towards the old town. Kilometre 21 and thus the halfway point is reached in Alt-Lindenthal. After a detour through Ehrenfeld, the villa district and Nippes, the marathon ends with the finish in Komödienstraße at the foot of Cologne Cathedral.

The half marathon starts at 8.30 a.m. In contrast to the full marathon, the route leaves out Rodenkirchen and Nippes. The halfway point is also reached shortly after Alt-Lindenthal. The start and finish points are identical for all forms of competition.

Which competitions are held?

In addition to the marathon (42,195m), the half marathon (21,100m) and the relay marathon (42,195m divided into four stages) will once again be held. For the half marathon, runners have 2.45 hours, for the marathon they have six hours to cross the finish line. There will also be a school marathon and a children's race.

How can I take part?

Registrations can only be made online at https://koeln-marathon.de/anmeldung/. Provided that the participant limit has not yet been reached, registration will be possible until the day before the race. The starting fee depends on the now available contingents. Currently (with more than 3000 runners) it is 100 euros for the marathon, 70 euros for the half marathon and 170 euros for the relay marathon. In the case of collective and corporate registration, runners with ten or more registrations will receive a ten percent discount on the entry fee.

What do I need to do to participate?

All participants in the marathon (apart from the school marathon) must be at least 18 years old. The decisive factor is not the exact date of birth, but the year of birth (in this case 2004). In addition, the organisers recommend a sports medical examination.

Special measures due to the Covid 19 pandemic as well as the event structure may still change, depending on the regulatory requirements.

The course at a glance

The start will be at the Ottoplatz in Cologne-Deutz. From there, the runners will cross the Deutz Bridge in the direction of the Chocolate Museum. The field of runners will then pass through Bayenthal and Rodenkirchen before returning to Südstadt via Alteburger Straße. At kilometre 12, the Severinstorbogen can be seen. The course then crosses Rudolfplatz for the first time. At kilometre 21, Dürener Straße is on the schedule, according to the organisers the "Kö" of Kölle. The transition area is at kilometre 23.5 at the Aachener Weiher. The course continues via Rudolfplatz to Ehrenfeld. At kilometre 34, the participants run through Nippes. When they pass Rudolfplatz for the third time at kilometre 40, it is not far to the cheering at Neumarkt. But the finish line is the cathedral

Road closures on 2 October during the Cologne Marathon in Cologne

For the race, the city centre around Cologne Cathedral, the Rheinuferstraße in both directions between the Severinsbrücke and the Hohenzollernbrücke as well as out of town between the Hohezollernbrücke and the Riehler Straße, the Deutzer Brücke (in town) as well as the Severinsbrücke (out of town) will be closed on Sunday, 2 October 2022, from 6 a.m. to approx. 6 p.m. The Rhine promenade in Deutz and the eastern feeder road (out of town between the Lanxess Arena and the Gremberg junction) will also be closed.

The actual closures will depend on the actual race events. The police will reopen the routes on site.

Which KVB lines will be affected by the Cologne Marathon on 2 October?

According to the Cologne Transport Authority (Kölner-Verkehrsbetriebe), the marathon will result in disruptions or diversions on the following KVB lines over the course of Sunday:

Tram lines 1, 7, 9, 16 and 17 and the bus lines

bus lines 106, 127, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135, 136, 140, 146, 147 and 150

Exceptionally, the trams will run according to the Saturday timetable between approx. 8 a.m. and approx. 8 p.m. Bus services will run according to the Sunday timetable.

An overview of the timetable changes in Cologne on 2 October 2022 has been published by Kölner-Verkehrsbetriebe here.

Participation ticket for the Cologne Marathon counts as a local transport ticket

Runners of the Generali Cologne Marathon can use their entry ticket as a combined ticket on the extended VRS network. It is valid for the outward journey from four hours before the start of the marathon and for the return journey until the end of operations at 3 a.m. that night. It can be used on KVB buses and trams as well as on other local public transport services in the extended VRS network. The ticket is also valid for one adult and two children under the age of 14.