Carnival Key questions and answers about Rosenmontag 2024

Rosenmontag 2024 is on February 12. It is considered the biggest celebration day of the street Carnival, with numerous parades, especially in the Rhineland. In Bonn, the parade theme is as follows: "Whether en de Kneip, de Stroß or em Saal, mer fiere Bönnsche Karneval". This is of course a dialect and translates roughly to: “Whether in a pub, on the street or in an event hall, we celebrate Bonn Carnival.” Spectators can expect lots of “Kamelle” - sweets and treats that are thrown out from the floats (be sure to bring a bag).