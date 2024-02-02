Carnival Key questions and answers about Rosenmontag 2024
Bonn · Street Carnival in February is the height of Carnival season. Rosenmontag on February 12 is a big highlight, but is it a public holiday and do kids have to go to school? The most important questions and answers about Rosenmontag.
The Carnival hotspots of Cologne, Düsseldorf and Bonn are once again expecting millions of visitors to the street Carnival in 2024. An overview of what you need to know about the Rosenmontag parade.
Is Rosenmontag (Shrove Monday) a holiday in NRW?
No, Rosenmontag is not an official public holiday in North Rhine-Westphalia. This Carnival day is also not an official public holiday in any other federal state. Nevertheless, millions of people, especially in the Rhineland Carnival strongholds of Cologne, Düsseldorf and Bonn, celebrate this very special day of the Carnival season. Some city administrations, local courts, public agencies and offices give their employees a day off for the occasion, along with some other employers.
Do I have to take a vacation day to have the day off on Rosenmontag?
If you want to have Rosenmontag off, you generally have to take a vacation day. Only those who are entitled to a Monday off under employment law are allowed to celebrate this custom without having to take a vacation day. This is generally a normal working day.
When is Rosenmontag?
Rosenmontag 2024 is on February 12. It is considered the biggest celebration day of the street Carnival, with numerous parades, especially in the Rhineland. In Bonn, the parade theme is as follows: "Whether en de Kneip, de Stroß or em Saal, mer fiere Bönnsche Karneval". This is of course a dialect and translates roughly to: “Whether in a pub, on the street or in an event hall, we celebrate Bonn Carnival.” Spectators can expect lots of “Kamelle” - sweets and treats that are thrown out from the floats (be sure to bring a bag).
Revelers in Cologne also celebrate Carnival in a big way. The Rosenmontag parade will pass through the city on February 12. In Düsseldorf, the parade is scheduled to start at midday in the city center - and will also include the political themed floats of satirist Jacques Tilly.
No school on Rosenmontag?
Pupils do not generally have off of school on Rosenmontag. In North Rhine-Westphalia, however, schools can use floating vacations to schedule Carnival days off. Depending on the school, this can be a day off and parents must then arrange childcare for their children. In some German states, February 12, 2024 is a school vacation day. This applies to Bavaria, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Thuringia and Saarland.
Where does the term "Rosenmontag" come from?
Rosenmontag originally commemorates the Sunday of Lätare, or Rose Sunday, which has been celebrated in Cologne since the 16th century and known as a “half-fasting” day. On this day, fasting could be broken for one day. The Cologne Festival Committee, founded in 1822, was the first organized celebration of Carnival. Later, the name Rose Sunday was given to the parade held before Ash Wednesday. The roots of the Rosenmontag parade thus lie in Cologne.
(Orig. text: Dominik Knur / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)