Light, water and fireworks : Klangwelle show has started in Bonn

A mix of water, fire, light and music: The Klangwelle show at the Post Tower is a spectacle of colour. Foto: Frederic Hafner

Bonn The Austrian Mischael Anton has been designing the Klangwelle shows for 20 years and discovered his love for carnival music in the Rhineland. From this Thursday, the Klangwelle will be making a guest appearance on the lawn at the Post Tower in Bonn to raise money for the victims of the flooding.

The god of water does not want to get his feet wet. Mischael Anton is clambering over the puddles on the lawn at the Post Tower, balancing on boards and pallets. “90 per cent of the water we shoot into the air during the show ends up back in the pool,” he explains. And the remaining ten per cent? It misses. That's why there are free rain capes for everyone in the front rows.

Anton is the designer behind the Klangwelle show which is being held in Bonn over the next few days. For over 20 years, he has been tinkering with new techniques and constructions to stage water as spectacularly as possible. Like Neptune, every drop listens to him, even without a trident. “How can I move water?” is the question that occupies the 40-year-old every day.

It all started around the turn of the millennium at Lake Wörthersee. “An Austrian lighting designer wanted to stage some water,” Anton explains. He “somehow slipped into it”. With his company Consortium, he was actually only responsible for the laser technology. But when the show was over, Anton decided he wanted to be able to control the water too. “The water wall was static. And we thought to ourselves, we have make it move.” This idea became the Klangwelle, which now tours all over Europe with a different programme for each region. Although not as a sound wave, the same technique has even been used to decorate techno concerts. In Moscow, Anton once built a 400-metre-long pool. For comparison: The pool at the Post Tower measures 44 metres. The deep well pumps shoot the water up to 40 metres into the air at a pressure of 20 bar. It could go even higher. “But with everything above this level, the energy consumption increases incredibly,” Anton says in an almost humble voice, referring to environmental considerations. This won’t be an issue for the next project in Qatar. “The client in Doha doesn't care that much about electricity consumption,” Anton says.

From Bonn to the Ahr and back again

But first to Bonn. Or rather back again. From 2005 to 2013, the Klangwelle was held at the Münsterplatz in Bonn, but then moved to Bad Neuenahr due to complaints about the noise. Following the flood disaster on the Ahr, the show is now returning to Bonn as a one-off benefit project. Organiser Julian Reininger from the event management agency Fünfdrei sees the noise level as unproblematic; the lawn is only a few metres away from the Kunst!Rasen concert site and the city has granted a special permit with certain conditions. “We will only be as loud as the Bonners allow us to be.”

Instead, however, there could be trouble related to nature conservation. Bird conservationist Heiko Haupt says “quite a few birds were caught in the light beams and some subsequently collided with the nearby Post Tower and the neighbouring conference building.” He explains that he filed a complaint with the Lower Nature Conservation Authority but so far there have been no consequences. In his opinion, not all the lamps would have to be switched off, but at least the strong spotlights pointing into the sky.

Some people have voiced criticism about the concept of the Klangwelle itself. A water show for flood victims? They say its macabre. Artist Roland Nenzel, who put together the music for the show, doesn't feel this way. “We have included some emotional moments that address this issue. But the Klangwelle should leave the audience with a good feeling, offer a bit of normality”, he says. That's why those affected have also been invited. In addition, the proceeds will go to the flood victims, with the aim of raising at least 100,000 euros.

Light, water, fireworks and Post Tower

And so above all, the programme is intended to encourage donations. There are three shows, accentuated by lights, water, fireworks and even the Post Tower: Rock and pop, Beethoven and classical music as well as carnival tunes. The latter is the most fun for Anton, who is not from Tyrol but from Vienna. “I don't need to play this anywhere else. But here everyone sings along to Viva Colonia, that's something special.” Bonn and Bad Neuenahr have left their mark on the Klangwelle. Anton's team have developed injectors and pumps that can generate water jets in milliseconds just to accompany the fast tempo of the Cologne songs. And the Rhineland has also left its mark on Anton himself. “I like to listen to carnival music now. It just puts you in a good mood.” The Höhner band were right when they sung: "Selvs der Herrjott muss ene Kölsche sin." (God himself must be a Kölner). Or at least Neptune.

KLANGWELLE 2021 Eight shows on the lawn at the Post Tower After the première on 7 October, shows will be held daily until 10 October and then from 14 to 17 October. The grounds can accommodate up to 3,500 visitors. Beer tables and deckchairs provide seating and there is a VIP area as well as standing room. Food and drinks are available. Tickets can only be purchased online at www.klangwelle2021.de. Price: from 15 euros. Proceeds will be donated to flood victims from the region.

((Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach, Translation: Caroline Kusch) )