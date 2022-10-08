For northbound traffic : Koblenz Gate in Bonn will open to traffic on Tuesday

Until now, traffic could only pass through the Koblenz Gate on one side. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The city of Bonn will reopen the road for northbound traffic going through the Koblenz Gate on Tuesday. After that, the next phase of traffic calming on the banks of the Rhine will be ushered in.

Construction work at the Koblenz Gate has been completed. According to the city, from Tuesday, October 11, traffic can again travel via Adenauerallee in the direction of Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. With that being completed, the city administration said it intends to implement the third phase of traffic calming on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn, probably starting in the week from October 24 to 28.

As reported, the passage through the Koblenz Gate has been closed since the end of February due to the construction of a new bridge structure in the direction of Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. Since then, traffic has been diverted from Zweite Fährgasse via the banks of the Rhine and Rheingasse. Originally, the construction work at the Koblenz Gate was to be completed by the end of June. In mid-September, the city was able to complete the construction work. However, the rerouting remained in place because the construction and real estate company was only able to carry out the remaining work on the facade of the university building after the municipal work had been completed. According to the city, the scaffolding will be dismantled on Monday, October 10, so that the Koblenz Gate will be open again in both directions as of Tuesday.