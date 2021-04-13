Road construction : Kölnstraße partially closed since Monday
Bonn Since the beginning of the week, motorists in Bonn have had to prepare for road closures on the Kölnstraße. The reason is the renewal of the dilapidated and uneven road surface.
The Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn has been renewing the surface of Kölnstraße between Lievelingsweg and Kölnstraße 313 in Bonn since Monday, April 12.
There were no major traffic jams on Monday
The repair work is expected to last two weeks, informs deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann in a press release for the city. For this period, a one-way street regulation will apply in the affected area in the direction of travel into the city, and on two weekends the road must be completely closed. Detours will be posted accordingly.
During the measure, the dilapidated and uneven road surface is to be replaced with a new asphalt concrete surface and binder course. The drainage channels will be partially renewed and road gullies aligned. Binder course paving is scheduled for the weekend of April 17 and 18. Asphalt pavement paving is scheduled for the weekend of April 24 and 25. For this purpose, a section of Kölnstraße will have to be fully closed on both weekends. The cost of the roadway construction work is around 118,000 Euro.