Road construction : Kölnstraße partially closed since Monday

Due to a roadway repair, the Kölnstraße is partially closed. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Since the beginning of the week, motorists in Bonn have had to prepare for road closures on the Kölnstraße. The reason is the renewal of the dilapidated and uneven road surface.

The Civil Engineering Office of the City of Bonn has been renewing the surface of Kölnstraße between Lievelingsweg and Kölnstraße 313 in Bonn since Monday, April 12.

There were no major traffic jams on Monday

The repair work is expected to last two weeks, informs deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann in a press release for the city. For this period, a one-way street regulation will apply in the affected area in the direction of travel into the city, and on two weekends the road must be completely closed. Detours will be posted accordingly.