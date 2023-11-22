Unsuccessful attempts Königswinter has no winter services this year

Winter service in Bad Honnef

In Bad Honnef, winter maintenance is carried out entirely by the town's building and maintenance depot. According to Balint Rosner, head of the building and depot department, a total of five vehicles of different sizes are available for this purpose. In addition, two hand crews are deployed, with hand-held snow brushes and hand-held gritters. The town of Bad Honnef carries out the winter service with its own staff at all times.

During the winter months, around ten people are always on standby according to a shift plan in order to be able to react quickly to icy or snowy conditions. In the event of persistent snowfall and icy conditions, up to 25 people are deployed on a regular daytime winter service. The town of Bad Honnef has a silo with grit both in the valley and in the mountains. The silo in the valley alone holds around 25 tonnes of grit. Should there be a greater need for gritting material due to persistent wintry weather, supplies are guaranteed within two days thanks to a contract with a supplier. Road salt is also in stock in bags, currently twelve tonnes. Salt-free grit is also available for the pedestrian bridges. suc