Unsuccessful attempts Königswinter has no winter services this year

Königswinter · Winter is coming, but there is a problem in Königswinter: the city has not found enough companies to provide winter road maintenance - despite several attempts. What are the consequences? And what is the situation in Bad Honnef?
Even though autumn has made a name for itself with record temperatures in the plus range, winter is inevitably just around the corner. Temperatures are dropping and meteorologists predict that there could be a few flakes at high altitudes in the coming days. However, a more severe winter with lots of snow and ice could then have consequences for drivers and other road users in Königswinter. "Then it could be that subordinate roads will not be serviced at all for a fortnight," announced Michael Groß, service area manager of the construction depot, to the construction and transport committee.
The reason: the companies that had previously carried out the manual winter service without the use of machines are partially cancelled this winter. Bad Honnef, on the other hand, is reporting no problems. There, the winter service is being carried out by the town's own staff. The city of Königswinter had outsourced winter maintenance with so-called hand groups on cycle paths and pavements to external service providers since 2018 due to a lack of its own personnel resources.
A new tender was required for this winter, as only two of the five lots had been awarded. However, the city repeatedly failed to receive any bids during the public tender in the summer. Finally, a company was found - but the problem is that two lots are still unfilled. "There are currently considerable deficits in ensuring the winter road clearance service of the standard that has been practised for years," Groß informed the committee.
Until last winter, six municipal employees with two vehicles and the external service providers were responsible for winter maintenance on the pavements. These must be prioritised due to the duty to maintain road safety. This meant that 36 municipal employees with six vehicles were able to carry out gritting and clearing services on the roads at the same time.
This winter, however, 32 employees with five vehicles will now have to take care of the pavements and cycle paths, as there are fewer external service providers available. This leaves only ten employees with two vehicles for the roads.
"If we have to drive for several days, we could have a problem, as pedestrians are the weakest link and have priority," emphasised Groß. Priorities would then also have to be set for winter road maintenance. Depending on the weather conditions and the available resources, roads that are important for traffic and dangerous, particularly those leading to schools, public facilities, railway stations and fire stations, as well as roads on which bus routes run, are cleared first. This is followed by steep roads and roads to business parks and industrial sites. Then it is the turn of moderately dangerous roads, especially those with slight gradients or inclines. Finally, inner-city roads that are neither dangerous nor important for traffic are cleared.
The duty to ensure road safety
The city felt compelled to draw attention to the problem at an early stage, before an emergency could occur and citizens could react angrily. According to the Road Cleaning Act of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the road construction authority is generally obliged to carry out winter road maintenance on public roads within built-up areas. According to the road cleaning statutes of the city of Königswinter, the municipal winter road clearance service is also responsible for all public roads, paths and squares within the built-up area, unless this has been transferred to the neighbouring residents. The building depot is responsible. If road safety obligations are breached, injured parties may be liable for compensation.
In the past, the employees of the building depot have already done their utmost in prolonged wintry conditions, says Groß. At the same time, the working day's eight hours may only be temporarily increased to ten hours in accordance with the Working Hours Act. An uninterrupted rest period of eleven hours must also be observed. However, deviating regulations could be made possible by the collective labour agreement or a service directive.
The city is still endeavouring to find companies for the manual winter service after all. In addition, the employees of the building depot are to be integrated into the manual winter service as a priority if required. Efforts are also being made within the administration to recruit employees on a voluntary basis. But perhaps Michael Groß's wish will also come true: "I'm hoping for a mild winter."
