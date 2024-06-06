New and wider cycle paths Königswinter speeds up the expansion of cycle paths

A distinction was made between expansion, marking and signage measures that can be implemented in the short, medium and long term. For example, a ban on stopping on both sides of Bahnhofsallee can be implemented in the short term and does not cost much. Further along Bahnhofsallee near the Paul Lemmerz sports facility, on the other hand, there is a greater need for action. There, the unclear cycle path is to be widened from 2.90 to 4.20 meters, which would require the removal of a row of trees. In the long term, the bridge over the urban railroad at the stadium, which is only 2.50 meters wide, would also have to be widened. At 230,500 Euro, this would be a very expensive measure.