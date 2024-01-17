Merger with neighbouring districts Kreissparkasse Köln closes 14 branches in the Rhein-Sieg region

The closures are due to the branches being more seldomly used. Christian Bonnen, Head of Private Customers at Kreissparkasse Köln, reported on Tuesday that the trends of recent years are continuing unabated: "The technological developments that simplify payments and financial transactions via digital solutions are becoming increasingly diverse and sophisticated. As a result, more and more people are taking them for granted and our customers are using them to the same extent." Many of the branches that are now being closed were only open occasionally. In some of them, a transaction such as opening a current account was only concluded every two days.