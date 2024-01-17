Merger with neighbouring districts Kreissparkasse Köln closes 14 branches in the Rhein-Sieg region
Cologne · Kreissparkasse Köln is closing 14 branches in the Rhein-Sieg district on 24 May. Which locations are affected and what is the reason?
Kreissparkasse Köln is closing 23 of its 115 remaining branches in the coming months. 14 of the branches affected are in the Rhein-Sieg district. They are located in Bornheim-Sechtem, Meckenheim am Neuen Markt, Bad Honnef at the Hit supermarket, Königswinter-Thomasberg, Windeck-Leuscheid, Windeck-Dattenfeld, Lohmar-Birk, Siegburg-Stallberg, Siegburg an der Kaiserstraße, Sankt Augustin-Niederpleis, Sankt Augustin-Menden, Troisdorf-Bergheim, Niederkassel-Mondorf, and Troisdorf-Oberlar. The branches will not be formally closed, but merged with branches in the neighbourhood. ATMs are to be retained permanently at most of the locations of the branches to be closed. Some locations will be served by mobile branches. The employees of the closed branches will transfer to the branch with which they are being merged.
More seldomly used
The closures are due to the branches being more seldomly used. Christian Bonnen, Head of Private Customers at Kreissparkasse Köln, reported on Tuesday that the trends of recent years are continuing unabated: "The technological developments that simplify payments and financial transactions via digital solutions are becoming increasingly diverse and sophisticated. As a result, more and more people are taking them for granted and our customers are using them to the same extent." Many of the branches that are now being closed were only open occasionally. In some of them, a transaction such as opening a current account was only concluded every two days.
No cost savings planned
The Kreissparkasse does not expect any cost savings as a result of the branch closures, said Bonnen. At most, there would be a reduction in heating costs. The properties, some owned and some rented, would still be needed for the ATMs and statement printers.
The Kreissparkasse wants to cooperate more closely with the retail trade in future. To this end, contact is being sought with retailers so that Kreissparkasse customers can withdraw cash in supermarkets at more locations in future. In the Rhine-Erft district, such a co-operation has already been entered into with Rewe Richrath at the Erftstadt-Gymnich and Kerpen-Brüggen locations. It is not necessary to shop there to receive cash at the checkout.
Original text: Claudia Mahnke
Translation: Mareike Graepel