Freshly discovered "L'Angolo di Marco e Fabio" is a cosy family-run trattoria
Bechlinghoven / Pützchen · After six months of extensive renovation work, the Italian restaurant "L'Angolo di Marco e Fabio" has opened its doors. The menu includes carpaccio di manzo, tagliatelle al ragù and bavette al pesto genovese.
Trattoria on the corner
"L'Angolo" is Italian for "the corner", which refers to the name of the old local restaurant Zur gemütlichen Ecke in Pützchen-Bechlinghoven, in Bonn Beuel. But after six months of renovation, remodelling and furnishing, the name is practically the only thing that remains of the old restaurant in the characteristic corner building with its ochre-coloured brick façade. Instead, you find yourself in a cosy, feel-good trattoria run by a friendly family.
"We are not a ristorante, but a real trattoria, a living room for everyone," says Conti. "Family-friendly and with authentic Italian products."
The chequered tablecloths, framed black and white pictures of everyday Italian life, white and teal-coloured walls, large mirrors and a comfy sofa all combine to create a cosy atmosphere in the interior, which seats 30. The terrace is still being built. When it is finished there will be a further 30 seats overlooking a rustic barn.
The menu, which is as small as it is meticulous, includes home-cut carpaccio di manzo (beef) with rocket and shaved Parmesan, tagliatelle al ragù (with minced meat sauce), bavette (a pasta variation) al pesto genovese and cameroni (another type of pasta) alla carbonara (twelve euros each); Saltimbocca alla Romana with a side dish of the day or Scaloppine al Marsala, i.e. flour-coated veal cutlets in a liqueur wine sauce, also with a side dish of the day (18 euros each).
Peters Kölsch is on tap (0.2 litres for two euros), while Bitburger Pils and Birra Peroni (0.33 litres, 3.50 euros each) come in bottles. The three open house wines (0.15 litres for five euros each) come from Cantina Villafranca (Lazio). There is also a choice of 17 bottled wines from 20 euros, such as Manzoni Bianco Serese from Cascina Belmonte (Lombardy) for 36 euros or Nero D'Avola from Cusumano (Sicily) for 24 euros. An Aperol Spritz costs six euros.
And another tip: many products such as pasta, pesto and prosciutto are also available to purchase out of house.
Info: L'Angolo di Marco e Fabio, Müldorfer Str. 108, 53229 Bonn-Pützchen, www.marco-fabio.de, Tel. (0228) 90 88 82 00. Open Tue-Sun 11.30-14h and 17.30-22h, closed on Mondays
Original text: Hagen Haas
Translation: Jean Lennox