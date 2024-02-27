Freshly discovered "L'Angolo di Marco e Fabio" is a cosy family-run trattoria

"L'Angolo" is Italian for "the corner", which refers to the name of the old local restaurant Zur gemütlichen Ecke in Pützchen-Bechlinghoven, in Bonn Beuel. But after six months of renovation, remodelling and furnishing, the name is practically the only thing that remains of the old restaurant in the characteristic corner building with its ochre-coloured brick façade. Instead, you find yourself in a cosy, feel-good trattoria run by a friendly family.