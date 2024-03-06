After 42 years "La Gondola" in Endenich closes
Endenich · A popular meeting place in Endenich is closing its doors. The Italian restaurant "La Gondola" is closing after 42 years. Owner Raffaele Benevenia explains why.
Raffaele Benevenia has cooked a lot in his life. The native Italian from Naples has closed his Italian restaurant "La Gondola" for health reasons. He now looks after his sick wife and cares for her. "I worked here every day for 42 years. I opened and I closed the shop again," he says. "La Gondola" is the name of the gondola. "I chose the name because it sounds so melodic and it's easy to remember," says Benevenia.
He has been running the restaurant since 1981. It wasn't easy at the beginning, you had to prove yourself and make a name for yourself. And Benevenia did. His lasagne was popular with the people of Bonn, as was the restaurant's speciality: pastry rolls with spinach and ricotta, cannelloni casa. "I came up with that myself. We always had it in our range," he says. Like many other dishes, the dish came about through inspiration while shopping. Then Benevenia simply bought something and tried it out, like spinach cannelloni. Benevenia is sad that now, after four decades, it's over. "But it's no longer possible."
Benevenia always stood at the cooker herself and cooked for her guests. Bolognese, spaghetti Napoli and tagliatelle with porcini mushrooms were all on the menu. "We had lots of pasta dishes and made a lot of things ourselves," reports Benevenia. The homemade pasta always went down well. A good glass of white wine with the pasta and the guests were happy. What didn't make the owner happy at all, however, was Hawaiian pizza. Not Italian at all, according to Benevenia. "It doesn't go together. This mishmash, it didn't work at all," he says. Pasta with ketchup, as it is served in some fast-paced German cuisine, also makes him shake his head. "I'd rather have a good, simple tomato sauce," says the 65-year-old.
"The most beautiful terrace in all of Bonn"
Many memories are attached to the restaurant. So many, in fact, that Benevenia doesn't know where to start. "We celebrated many wonderful parties here. Communions, weddings, birthdays," he says. Sometimes he and his kitchen were so popular that the people of Bonn had to book a year in advance. "When it was communion season," he says. The Italian restaurant was also a popular address and meeting place in Endenich. "Sometimes people had to book from Monday to Sunday because otherwise they couldn't get a table," says the owner.
A particular highlight was the expansion of the restaurant and the terrace, which was added in 1991. "We had the most beautiful terrace in the whole of Bonn," says the Italian. A playground opposite, the Rhine nearby, green plants all around. "It was almost like a holiday. People didn't even have to go away, they could spend their holidays here," Benevenia says with a laugh.
His children sometimes helped him. Why didn't they take over the restaurant and continue to run it? "I wanted them to be able to choose what they wanted to do," says the father of a son and a daughter. The daughter is a police officer and the son works for the Federal Criminal Police Office. "We wouldn't have had any problems with the mafia," says Benevenia with a laugh. A new Italian restaurant will soon be moving into the premises of "La Gondola“.
(Original text: Maike Velden / Translation: Mareike Graepel)