1,950 euros - not including utilities Landlord offers explanation for overpriced rent in the Altstadt
Bonn · A landlord in Bonn's Altstadt is offering an apartment for rent at a price that is arguably far too high, causing lots of discussion. This is the reasoning given for the steep price advertised and what the tenants’ association has to say about it.
It’s been the subject of much discussion in recent days, an apartment for rent in the Altstadt at a seemingly inflated rate. In the window of a ground-floor apartment with a size of 103 square meters, a rental ad has been hanging for quite some time, listing a rent of 1,950 euros plus 250 euros in additional costs. But is this really a violation of the “Mietpreisbremse” (rent control law)? Normally, one pays ten to 14 euros rent per square meter in this neighborhood.
GA made a first inquiry to the Tenants' Association Bonn/Rhein-Sieg and this revealed that the 1,950 euros rental charge was much too high. "This is a clear violation of the Mietpreisbremse,” said Managing Director Peter Kox after he entered the available information for the apartment into the rent calculator of the city of Bonn. According to Kox's calculations, the rent should be between 9.84 euros and 13.74 euros per square meter, depending on the condition and furnishings of the apartment.
Why the rent is listed at such a high price
General-Anzeiger got in touch with the management company which leases the apartment. It replied by e-mail that the advertised rent was intended to limit the number of potential people interested in renting the apartment. Due to the high renovation costs in the old building, they were interested in entering into long-term tenancies, which take into consideration the renter’s financial situation and personal attributes. The actual rent, however, is significantly lower.
The GA learned this from the outset by means of a private inquiry. In the first answer received, it was said that the actual rent was 1,600 euros plus 200 euros in additional expenses. In the second answer received (only some days later), the rent sank to 1,500 euros (no utilities included). To put the story into context, the GA had posed as a family living in the Altstadt in the inquiry and asked the landlord to accommodate them with a lower rent.
Screening to weed out potential renters
It would appear that the 1,950 euro price is merely a pseudo offer to deter financially weaker tenants. "That is really bold", says Peter Kox of the tenant federation about this practice (of weeding out potential renters). “We have not yet heard of such a weeding out (of potential tenants) through means of a fake price.”
But Kox and his colleagues are familiar with the practice of prior screening: "There is a lot of screening. Landlords use a wide variety of methods - sometimes full of discrimination against people of a different skin color, for example, or with health impairments of any kind, and sometimes quite formally via the Schufa report.” In the end, only one person can get the apartment, and criteria are needed for the selection, Kox explains. "But offering an apartment with a prohibitively high price to deliberately narrow it down to an affluent group of applicants is mean.”
Justification for the "real rent price”
According to his first rough calculation, Kox views the 1,500 euro rental price to still be very high when it comes to the rent control law. "It would have to be looked at in detail and with information about all the rental features.”
The landlord of the apartment, on the other hand, considers the rental price of 1,500 euros (without utilities) as completely justified. Per mail, the rental company describes the apartment as having many elements of “Jugendstil”. The entire corridor has a historical terrazzo flooring and in all of the rooms there is a pristine herringbone parquet. The apartment also has its own backyard in a prime location in Bonn - with connections to public transport, a ten-minute walk to the Rhine and to the city center. It was completely renovated in 2022. It has new windows, bathrooms and doors.
But since an ad with a misleading rental price is still posted, the question arises as to whether or not the city's housing authorities need to take action. As the Office for Social Affairs and Housing stated in response to an inquiry, the “Mietpreisbremse” is a matter of private law, and freedom of contract applies when agreeing on the amount of rent. Because of that, it is not legally objectionable if a party knowingly and voluntarily rents housing that is offered at too high a price. "The basis in both cases is the local comparative rent." To determine this, it said that one needs to know the exact location of the apartment, how old it is and how it is equipped. “Just having a spatial proximity to cheaper apartments has no informative value for the formation of the local comparative rent.”
As Tenants' Association Managing Director Peter Kox makes clear, the rent ceiling can only be enforced after the contract has been concluded by means of a civil law action brought by the tenant against the landlord. The Tenants' Association encourages its members to take exactly this route in the event of a violation of the “Mietpreisbremse” - but so far without success.
Tasks of the housing authorities
According to the city, the task of the housing authorities is to work towards the repair, fulfillment of minimum requirements and proper use of privately financed housing and to take the necessary measures to achieve this. "The housing authorities have no influence on the drafting of rental contracts, and this includes the initial agreement of the rent amount when the contract is concluded as well as subsequent changes," advises the Office for Social Affairs and Housing.
So the housing authorities do not intervene in advance to regulate the freedom of contract. "At most, proceedings could be initiated by the municipality for misappropriation of residential space due to vacancy - if this lasts longer than six months." In this context, the rental price would also be examined with regard to the actual intention to rent it out.
(Orig. text: Sascha Stienen / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)