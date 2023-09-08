1,950 euros - not including utilities Landlord offers explanation for overpriced rent in the Altstadt

How the city intervenes

According to the Office for Social Affairs and Housing, the “Mietpreisbremse” is a matter of private law and cannot be enforced by the municipalities.

When it comes to the price on a rental agreement, freedom of contract initially applies. "Insofar as, from the point of view of tenant protection, this is restricted in the BGB by the Tenant Protection Ordinance NRW (Rent Limitation Ordinance, Capping Limit Ordinance as well as Termination Ban Ordinance), any rights resulting from this must first be asserted under private law.”

Whether the rent ceiling applies or is not applicable due to a modernization (cf. Section 556 f of the German Civil Code) would have to be examined in each individual case. "In any case, the municipality can not act preventively, but only on complaint from the tenant," explains the city.

If the rent amount reaches the limit of rent overcharge in the sense of § 5 Economic Criminal Act (WiStG), the municipality can take action under certain conditions. According to the housing office, however, in addition to the purely amount-based consideration, other facts - for example, taking advantage of a low supply - must be proven in individual cases. "Accordingly, it must be proven to the landlord or landlady that a known personal emergency situation was exploited and that the tenant had no other choice in this situation. The tenant must prove the particular hardship.”