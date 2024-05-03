Four days of lifestyle at Burg Adendorf Landpartie with late-night shopping in Wachtberg-Adendorf

New exhibitors are always welcome. "We meticulously select new exhibitors for each event and design impressive new showcases with renowned exhibitors," says Maximilian Graf von Wedel from Schloss Gödens, announcing a premiere for this edition: collaboration with the Verein Deutsche Manufakturen. "A youthful initiative that amplifies the voices of the best manufactories in Germany, which we endorse as a counterbalance to impersonal mass production." Interior designers such as "Heerdt Einrichtungsweisend" from Cologne and Wesseling, Freischem - die Wohnwerkstatt from Meckenheim, and Hetkamp from Raesfeld will be there. There will also be numerous specialists, ranging from Gemein Küche & Interior to tableware experts from Le Cadeau. Fashion exhibitors will be showcased, along with jewellery artisans like Richarz from Bonn, jewellery manufacturer Juchem from Idar-Oberstein, and goldsmith Christian Becker from Bad Neuenahr.