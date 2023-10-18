Special chemicals group Lanxess cuts 870 jobs

Due to the economic downturn in the chemical industry, the specialty chemicals group Lanxess is cutting about one in 15 of its jobs worldwide. In order to make itself more efficient, costs are to be cut by 150 million Euro a year, a company spokesman said on Tuesday evening. The measures include cutting 870 full-time jobs, including 460 in Germany, he said. Lanxess currently has about 13,000 jobs worldwide, a good half of them in Germany. The cuts are to be made as quickly as possible. Previously, the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had reported