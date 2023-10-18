Special chemicals group Lanxess cuts 870 jobs
Cologne · Two decades ago, Lanxess belonged to Bayer. Then, the group became independent. The company name is a made-up word referring to the French "lancer" (to set in motion) and the English "success" (success). At the moment the company is under pressure.
Due to the economic downturn in the chemical industry, the specialty chemicals group Lanxess is cutting about one in 15 of its jobs worldwide. In order to make itself more efficient, costs are to be cut by 150 million Euro a year, a company spokesman said on Tuesday evening. The measures include cutting 870 full-time jobs, including 460 in Germany, he said. Lanxess currently has about 13,000 jobs worldwide, a good half of them in Germany. The cuts are to be made as quickly as possible. Previously, the "Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger" had reported
Another component of the cost-cutting programme is a package of measures designed to reduce costs by a one-off EUR 100 million. This includes lower travel costs and a salary waiver for the executive board. Lanxess had already announced the two savings targets - i.e. 150 million Euro annually and a one-off 100 million Euro - in August. Now the company also published the number of jobs to be cut.
The jobs in Germany are to be cut mainly in administration "in order to streamline the structures there and adapt them to the economic situation of the company", Lanxess said. The red pencil will be applied in particular at the sites in Cologne, Leverkusen, Uerdingen and Mannheim. The downsizing plan will be implemented by not filling vacant positions. In addition, employees will be offered termination agreements.
Original text: dpa
Translation: Mareike Graepel