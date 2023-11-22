Heavy equipment Large Christmas tree on Bonn's market square
Bonn · The large Christmas tree on Bonn's market square was put up on Tuesday afternoon. Trees are now also to be found in other squares in the other city districts to create a festive atmosphere in the city.
With combined forces and the help of a crane, employees of the city of Bonn erected the large Christmas tree on Tuesday, which brings Christmas cheer to the market square every year. The green giant towered 16 metres into the Bonn sky after it had been erected and secured with weights at the lower end of the trunk.
The city of Bonn also decorated other squares such as Münsterplatz and the central squares in Bad Godesberg, Beuel and Hardtberg with Christmas trees up to eleven metres high. Setting up the trees is a logistical challenge for the supplier and the city's employees.
Fir trees for Bonn come from the region
Transporting the large marketplace fir tree requires complex machine technology every year. An articulated lorry was needed to transport the trunk and the heavily hanging branches to the centre of Bonn. This year, the Nordmann firs even had a shorter journey than was sometimes the case in the past, when the trees were transported from the Sauerland region to the city centre. This year, the fir trees came from a sustainable forestry operation in Bornheim-Merten.
The fir tree was finally erected on site with the help of a heavy-duty crane. The procedure took a good two hours and went without any major difficulties. Only a few fir branches did not survive transport and erection and had to be disposed of afterwards.
City centre lights up until 10 pm
Stadtwerke subsidiary BonnNetz is responsible for lighting the trees, with eight employees laying around five kilometres of fairy lights. The approximately 8,500 tree lights are to shine until 10 p.m. via a timer system together with the street lighting at dusk. According to SWB, this will be the case at around 4.45 pm at the end of November. Energy-saving LED technology will be used and green electricity will be supplied. SWB Energie und Wasser bears the electricity bill as well as the set-up and dismantling costs.
In addition to the Christmas trees, the deciduous trees on Friedensplatz and Münsterplatz, the Godesburg tower (from 24 November) and the trees on Josefsplatz in Beuel (during the St. Nicholas market) will also be illuminated this year. The Old Town Hall will once again light up a window every day as an Advent calendar.
Light installations at Bonn's city centre gates have been refurbished
With 3600 LED lights, the city gates, which were completely overhauled by BonnNetz in August, will also shine at the start of the Bonn Christmas market on 24 November. In order to guarantee safety, all cables had to be removed to repair the weld seams. "An enormous effort to check the connections and cables for damage that you can't see just by looking," explained BonnNetz Managing Director Urs Reitis. Like the tree lights, the light installations can be seen in Bonn's cityscape until 6 January.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker / Translation: Mareike Graepel)