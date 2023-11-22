Heavy equipment Large Christmas tree on Bonn's market square

With 3600 LED lights, the city gates, which were completely overhauled by BonnNetz in August, will also shine at the start of the Bonn Christmas market on 24 November. In order to guarantee safety, all cables had to be removed to repair the weld seams. "An enormous effort to check the connections and cables for damage that you can't see just by looking," explained BonnNetz Managing Director Urs Reitis. Like the tree lights, the light installations can be seen in Bonn's cityscape until 6 January.