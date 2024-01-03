Roads to be blocked Large-scale farmers' protest will affect traffic in Bonn

"We sympathise with the farmers who are exercising their right to draw attention to their concerns with the demonstration. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to maintain public transport for our passengers in the best possible way under these circumstances," says Anja Wenmakers, Managing Director of SWB Bus und Bahn, according to a statement from the municipal utility company. She added: "We cannot rule out the possibility that there will be considerable disruption to traffic. This is because both our drivers and our vehicles could get stuck on the roads due to the blockades," Wenmakers continues.