Roads to be blocked Large-scale farmers' protest will affect traffic in Bonn
Bonn · SWB expects considerable restrictions on public transport in Bonn on 8 January. This is due to the announced demonstration organised by the German Farmers' Association.
As part of a demonstration called by the German Farmers' Association nationwide on Monday, 8 January, the Bonn police are also expecting numerous farmers with their tractors on the streets of the federal city. A protest action has been registered accordingly. SWB Bus und Bahn is in contact with the police in this regard, as bus and rail services are also expected to be severely disrupted on this day. This was announced by the municipal utilities. Similar events have caused restrictions on roads and railway lines in the past
"We sympathise with the farmers who are exercising their right to draw attention to their concerns with the demonstration. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to maintain public transport for our passengers in the best possible way under these circumstances," says Anja Wenmakers, Managing Director of SWB Bus und Bahn, according to a statement from the municipal utility company. She added: "We cannot rule out the possibility that there will be considerable disruption to traffic. This is because both our drivers and our vehicles could get stuck on the roads due to the blockades," Wenmakers continues.
SWB Bus und Bahn therefore recommends limiting travelling in and around Bonn to the bare minimum on the day and using home office options. More specific information will be published on the known SWB Bus und Bahn channels in the run-up to the demonstration.
(Original text: GA; Translation: Mareike Graepel)